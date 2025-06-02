Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine mNEXSPIKE gains FDA approval

On May 31, 2025, Moderna announced it gained FDA approval for its next-generation COVID-19 vaccine, mNEXSPIKE, formerly called mRNA-1283. The vaccine is approved for adults aged 65 and older and individuals aged 12–64 who have underlying health conditions that increase their risk of severe COVID-19.

"The FDA approval of our third product, mNEXSPIKE, adds an important new tool to help protect people at high risk of severe disease from COVID-19," Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna, said in the company's press release. "COVID-19 remains a serious public health threat, with more than 47,000 Americans dying from the virus last year alone."

Improved formulation and efficacy FDA approval followed positive Phase 3 clinical data involving approximately 11,400 participants aged 12 and older. The trial demonstrated that mNEXSPIKE provided a 9.3% higher relative vaccine efficacy compared to Moderna’s original SPIKEVAX vaccine (mRNA-1273) in participants aged 12 and older, with an even more pronounced efficacy improvement (13.5%) in adults aged 65 and older. The new formulation reduces dosage requirements to 10 µg per dose, one-fifth of the SPIKEVAX dose, which could potentially result in fewer side effects and reduced manufacturing costs. Additionally, mNEXSPIKE can be stored at standard refrigeration temperatures (2–8°C) for up to 90 days, a substantial improvement over SPIKEVAX's 60-day refrigerated shelf life. The vaccine also maintains stability at temperatures between 8°C and 25°C for twice as long, significantly easing distribution logistics. The safety profile of mNEXSPIKE is comparable to SPIKEVAX's, with fewer local reactions observed and common systemic reactions such as injection-site pain, fatigue, headache and myalgia.