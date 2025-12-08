Financial risk, perseverance pays off for Medicare ACOs

Accountable care organizations are taking a risk by participating in the Medicare Shared Savings Program, which puts revenue on the line depending on quality and cost performance. However, that risk seems to be paying off for most participants, according to new research.

The Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF) recently released an issue brief exploring the role of financial risk in the Shared Savings Program. The research analyzed data from all the organizations known as ACOs in the Shared Savings Program from 2022 to 2024.

Of the 400 participating ACOs during that time, 60% of them were in two-sided risk models, meaning ACOs share in both savings and losses with Medicare. The level of two-sided risk also increased over time in the Shared Savings Program.

These ACOs also achieved higher gross shared savings ratings than ACOs in one-sided risk tracks, in which ACOs only share in the savings. ACOs taking on two-sided risk also demonstrated stronger quality outcomes, the brief showed.

Historically, healthcare organizations have been averse to taking on two-sided risk models. Success in these models carries significant financial risk and requires heavy investments in health IT, workflow reconfiguration and workforce.

However, the federal government intends for organizations like ACOs to assume two-sided risk as part of the value-based care movement. In fact, President Donald Trump amped up risk in the Shared Savings Program as part of the Pathways to Success redesign during his first administration. The changes garnered mixed reactions from industry stakeholders who critiqued the level of risk required for participation, especially since benchmarks were low.

Two-sided risk pays off for ACOs However, ACOs that assume two-sided financial risk in the Shared Savings Program have been successful in reducing costs, according to HCTTF. "ACOs in two-sided models are more incentivized to invest in analytics infrastructure, redesign care pathways, and engage clinicians in systematic efforts to reduce unnecessary utilization. These investments not only produce cost savings but also lay the foundation for long-term success," the nonprofit coalition of leading healthcare stakeholders stated in the brief. These investments also lead to quality improvements. As ACOs seek to reduce costs, they are more likely to have fewer emergency department visits and inpatient admissions, as well as improved chronic disease management. HCTTF asserted that two-sided risk serves as "both a motivator and a catalyst, accelerating the organizational maturity required to succeed in value-based care."

ACOs give it time In addition to financial risk, HCTTF found that time spent in the Shared Savings Program also correlated with better performance. As ACOs went through agreement periods, their performance improved, and later periods were linked to higher average savings rates. The brief also highlighted that performance volatility declined as ACOs continued in the Shared Savings Program. Notably, HCTTF noticed that outcomes were closer to the rising average among ACOs in their third or fourth agreement period. In contrast, newer Shared Savings Program ACOs exhibited extreme savings or losses. Once again, HCTTF attributed the link between time and performance to infrastructure investments. Additionally, the brief explained that ACOs had time to implement organizational learning and apply "more repeatable, reliable approaches to bending the cost curve." Overall, HCTTF stated, "The wide distribution and volatility of results is equally important to note. Success is not automatic or guaranteed, but instead requires disciplined investment, detailed financial planning and sustained execution."