Revenue cycle leaders set sights on improving patient experience

Revenue cycle leaders and other healthcare finance decision-makers are now prioritizing patient experience improvements just slightly over increasing revenue, according to a new survey.

FinThrive surveyed 100 finance and revenue cycle leaders over the summer for its latest Transformative Trends report. For the first time since the report's launch in 2023, improving patient experience emerged as the top organizational goal for 71% of respondents.

Patient experience has always been top of mind for these revenue cycle management professionals, but not to this extent, and this goal has never surpassed increasing revenue before. The latter was the second most selected organizational goal, with 58% of survey respondents.

Increasing revenue has taken top spot by a landslide in the previous two reports, with a whopping 90% of respondents saying it was the top organizational goal in 2023. Economic instability and downward pressure on operating margins in the wake of the pandemic likely spurred revenue cycle leaders to prioritize revenue at that time.

However, healthcare organizations have generally regained positive margins for the first time since 2020, researchers pointed out. While expenses, payer dynamics and the regulatory landscape remain challenges now, this shift may be prompting leaders to rethink revenue cycle strategy.

"Patient experience is critical to financial health when coupled with an overall reduction of cost to collect," Jake Collins, VP of revenue cycle at Pheobe Putney, said in a press release. "To best serve patients and communities, providers must deliver sustainable revenue. Patient experience and revenue improvement form the one-two punch that won't change anytime soon."

Patients want transparent, navigable experiences from the front desk to collections, and when they get that, they are more likely to recommend the provider to peers, come back for services and pay their bills on time.

To that end, 52% of revenue cycle leaders are looking to enhance scheduling and self-service tools for a more seamless, digital experience. About 41% of respondents are also prioritizing improvements to patient payment processes, including upfront estimates and flexible payment options, such as digital wallets and personalized payment plans.

Over a third of revenue cycle leaders also said AI and automation are top priorities for achieving this goal.