Latest Google Cloud AI shines spotlight on retail automation

In 2018, Amazon opened its first store utilizing its Just Walk Out cashier-less checkout technology. People with the Amazon shopping app on their phones could select items and leave the store; the bill was charged to the credit or debit card on file with Amazon.

"[It's] what led to a lot of market interest and hype and buzz around the industry, and spawned an entire ecosystem of vendors and solutions," said Sandeep Unni, a senior research director at Gartner. "It has lifted all boats in the industry."

Today, big-box retailers are kicking the tires of systems that use AI to analyze images or video from aisle-roving robots or strategically mounted cameras. The systems notify store workers when product levels on shelves are low. Supermarket chain Giant Eagle, for example, is testing Google Cloud's recently launched AI software for analyzing store inventory.

Graham Watkins, executive vice president of transformation and retail innovation at Giant Eagle, told The Wall Street Journal Google Cloud's AI was more than 90% accurate in early tests. That wasn't quite good enough for Giant Eagle to license the service and the expensive in-store hardware and software needed to feed data to Google Cloud.

Nevertheless, Watkins said the company plans to continue testing the service. The chain intends to pilot the technology in an actual store later in the year but hasn't committed to deployment across its 490 stores.

Giant Eagle declined a TechTarget Editorial request for an interview.

"I'm absolutely seeing the tech maturing," Unni said. "The maturity of the tech is headed in the right direction, but I would say that we are still a few years out."

A critical challenge is having the AI software identify each of the tens of thousands of items in the average supermarket or Walmart-like store. The software's algorithmic engine needs massive amounts of data fed to it so it can perform the task.

Google Cloud created a database of billions of unique items. The cloud provider touts its algorithms as capable of identifying products from various image types taken from different angles and vantage points.

The company showcased its shelf-checking technology at this week's National Retail Federation conference in New York. Google Cloud plans to make the AI service generally available this year.

A Google Cloud-like service frees retailers from becoming AI scientists. Still, it leaves them with the hefty expense of deploying cameras or robots. Some vendors offer in-store technology through a subscription model to make the capital expense more manageable.

In-store tech improving Google Cloud partner Brain Corp. develops the navigation and scanning software that goes into partners' shelf-scanning robots. The machines travel up and down aisles across the store, constantly checking for low inventory. Some of Brain's partners offer retailers the option of subscribing to "robots as a service," said Gavin Donley, Brain's senior product marketing manager. In 2020, Walmart canceled its contract to use inventory-tracking robots from Bossa Nova Robotics. The retailer found simpler ways of using people to monitor store shelves. A year later, Walmart found an alternative for its 600 Sam's Club stores. The company installed shelf-scanning cameras on towers attached to Brain-powered autonomous floor scrubbers. Walmart-developed software analyzes the images to track inventory. During the past several years, Brain has significantly improved its robot navigation software, which it sells through a software-as-a-service model, Donley said. "It can make decisions more quickly and navigate more smoothly," he said. "That's really what it comes down to: smoother navigation." The cameras used for inventory tracking have also improved, said James Stark, development manager for retail at manufacturer Axis Communications. The most significant advancement for retailers has been the reduction in infrastructure support. A retailer can deploy 64 of Axis' latest FA Series modular cameras on a single 16-port power-over-Ethernet switch, Stark said. Older models can require 48- or 24-port hardware, which means more cabling. The number of cameras covering a store's shelves varies considerably and requires a site designer. "You're going to deploy various makes, models and quantities of cameras based on your business appetite and its needs," Stark said.