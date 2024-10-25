TreeHouse Foods expands recall of waffles, pancakes

TreeHouse Food has extended its voluntary recall of frozen breakfast products to include all waffle and pancake items manufactured at a single facility, due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. This expanded recall covers a range of brands and products distributed across North America, affecting numerous well-known retailers.

The recall includes toaster waffles, Belgian waffles and pancake products across various brands and retailers, broadening the scope significantly. While no confirmed illnesses have been linked to the recall, L. monocytogenes presents serious health risks, especially for pregnant women, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals.

Recalled products and affected retailers The expanded recall now encompasses several product types and brands sold by major retailers, such as Walmart, Target, Aldi, Dollar General, Kroger, Publix, and many more. The affected products have best-by dates ranging from Oct. 1, 2024, to Oct. 11, 2025, and can be identified by lot codes starting with "2C." Some of the key brands and their associated retailers include the following: 365 Everyday Value (Whole Foods). Organic homestyle mini waffles, organic blueberry waffles, organic multigrain waffles.

Organic homestyle mini waffles, organic blueberry waffles, organic multigrain waffles. Always Save (available in many discount stores). Homestyle waffles, buttermilk pancakes.

Homestyle waffles, buttermilk pancakes. Best Choice (sold in certain wholesale grocers' stores). Blueberry, chocolate chip, buttermilk, and multigrain waffles, Belgian waffles, buttermilk pancakes.

Blueberry, chocolate chip, buttermilk, and multigrain waffles, Belgian waffles, buttermilk pancakes. Bettergoods (available at various health-focused retailers). Blueberry and chocolate chip protein waffles, vanilla protein buttermilk waffles.

Blueberry and chocolate chip protein waffles, vanilla protein buttermilk waffles. Breakfast Best (Aldi). Blueberry, chocolate chip, and pumpkin cinnamon waffles, buttermilk pancakes.

Blueberry, chocolate chip, and pumpkin cinnamon waffles, buttermilk pancakes. Clover Valley (Dollar General): Buttermilk and homestyle waffles.

Buttermilk and homestyle waffles. Food Lion (Food Lion stores). Blueberry, buttermilk, homestyle and multigrain waffles; buttermilk pancakes.

Blueberry, buttermilk, homestyle and multigrain waffles; buttermilk pancakes. Good & Gather (Target). Blueberry, buttermilk, homestyle, Belgian and gluten-free waffles.

Blueberry, buttermilk, homestyle, Belgian and gluten-free waffles. Great Value (Walmart). Homestyle and buttermilk waffles, blueberry and chocolate chip waffles, buttermilk pancakes.

Homestyle and buttermilk waffles, blueberry and chocolate chip waffles, buttermilk pancakes. Giant Eagle (Giant Eagle stores) . Blueberry, buttermilk, Belgian, and gluten-free waffles; pancakes.

. Blueberry, buttermilk, Belgian, and gluten-free waffles; pancakes. H-E-B. Organic waffles (whole wheat flax, homestyle), apple cinnamon mini waffles, blueberry and protein waffles.

Organic waffles (whole wheat flax, homestyle), apple cinnamon mini waffles, blueberry and protein waffles. Kodiak Cakes (widely available in many grocery stores like Target, Kroger, and Walmart). Vanilla buttermilk waffles, blueberry Belgian waffles, chocolate chip Belgian waffles, dark chocolate waffles.

Vanilla buttermilk waffles, blueberry Belgian waffles, chocolate chip Belgian waffles, dark chocolate waffles. Trader Joe's . Blueberry waffles, gluten-free waffles, pumpkin waffles.

. Blueberry waffles, gluten-free waffles, pumpkin waffles. Wegmans. Gluten-free blueberry, homestyle and Belgian waffles; organic flax seed waffles, multigrain waffles.

Gluten-free blueberry, homestyle and Belgian waffles; organic flax seed waffles, multigrain waffles. Simple Truth Organic (Kroger). Organic homestyle, blueberry, and multigrain waffles.

Organic homestyle, blueberry, and multigrain waffles. Publix (Publix stores) . Homestyle, buttermilk and Belgian waffles; blueberry pancakes.

. Homestyle, buttermilk and Belgian waffles; blueberry pancakes. SE Grocers (Southeastern Grocers stores including Winn-Dixie and Harveys). Blueberry, chocolate chip, homestyle, and Belgian waffles, buttermilk pancakes.

Additional food safety concerns TreeHouse Foods' voluntary recall of waffles and pancakes marks just one instance in a broader wave of frozen food recalls. The issue arose during routine testing for L. monocytogenes, a pathogen that has also raised concerns in other food sectors. Building on these food safety concerns, a recall of spinach products was issued in June 2024 due to potential L. monocytogenes contamination, underscoring the significant risks posed by this pathogen across many aspects of the food industry. And in July, a widespread Listeria outbreak linked to deli meats impacted at least 12 states, resulting in 28 illnesses and 2 deaths. As a result, Boar's Head expanded its initial recall from 200,000 pounds to over 7 million pounds of ready-to-eat and deli-sliced meat and poultry products. These recalls underscore the importance of stringent food safety protocols in both frozen and refrigerated sectors. Managing pathogens like Listeria presents unique challenges across diverse product categories. The extensive distribution of these products across North America, consumed by various demographic groups, highlights the need for continuous vigilance in safety testing, manufacturing and distribution.

Broader industry and retail implications The contamination risk was identified during routine testing at the facility, but given the widespread distribution of these products, this incident reveals the challenges faced by retailers and manufacturers in managing foodborne pathogen risks, particularly with products like waffles and pancakes that are consumed across various demographics. For suppliers and retailers, managing this recall involves closely coordinating with TreeHouse Foods and regulatory bodies, such as the FDA and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Compliance with the recall protocols and consumer notifications is essential to mitigating the risks associated with L. monocytogenes, which can cause life-threatening illnesses.