Boar's head recalls 200K pounds of deli meat due to Listeria risk

In a significant food safety alert, Boar's Head has announced a recall of over 200,000 pounds of ready-to-eat deli meat due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. This recall comes in the wake of a positive listeria test conducted by the Maryland Department of Health amidst an ongoing investigation into a multi-state Listeria outbreak that has proven fatal in some cases.

The United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) stated that the recall primarily affects liverwurst products currently available in stores. Additionally, several other deli meats produced on the same production line and on the same day have also been recalled as a precaution. The total volume of recalled products is approximately 207,528 pounds.

These products were manufactured between June 11 and July 17, 2024, and have a shelf life of 44 days. They were distributed nationwide, with sell-by dates ranging from July 25, 2024, to August 30, 2024. The specific recalled products include the following:

3.5-lb loaves in plastic casing or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, labeled “Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst MADE IN VIRGINIA”

9.5-lb and 4.5-lb. packages or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, labeled “Boar’s Head VIRGINIA HAM OLD FASHIONED HAM” with a sell-by date of “AUG 10”

4-lb packages or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, labeled “Boar’s Head ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM” with a sell-by date of “AUG 10”

6-lb packages or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, labeled “Boar’s Head EXTRA HOT ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM” with a sell-by date of “AUG 10”

4-lb packages or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, labeled “Boar’s Head BOLOGNA” with a sell-by date of “AUG 10”

2.5-lb packages or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, labeled “Boar’s Head BEEF SALAMI” with a sell-by date of “AUG 10”

5.5-lb packages or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, labeled “Boar’s Head STEAKHOUSE ROASTED BACON HEAT & EAT” with a sell-by date of “AUG 15”

3-lb packages or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, labeled “Boar’s Head GARLIC BOLOGNA” with a sell-by date of “AUG 10”

3-lb packages or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, labeled “Boar’s Head BEEF BOLOGNA” with a sell-by date of “AUG 10”

Consumers who have purchased any of these recalled products are urged not to consume them. Instead, they should dispose of the products or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Retailers are also advised to immediately remove the affected products from their shelves to prevent further sales.

The FSIS, in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health departments, is conducting further tests to determine if the contaminated liverwurst is connected to the listeria outbreak. So far, the outbreak has resulted in at least 34 confirmed cases across 13 states, with 33 hospitalizations and two fatalities reported.

Listeriosis, an infection caused by L. monocytogenes, poses significant health risks, particularly for pregnant women, individuals aged 65 or older, and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms may include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. In pregnant women, listeriosis can lead to severe complications such as miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or infection of the newborn.

Healthcare providers should remain vigilant and monitor patients who may have consumed the recalled products and present symptoms of listeriosis. Prompt diagnosis and treatment are essential, especially for those in high-risk groups.