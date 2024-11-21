FDA investigates E. coli outbreak in organic carrots

Adding to the series of food-related recalls that have occurred in the past year, Grimmway Farms issued a voluntary recall on Nov. 16, 2024, on organic whole and baby carrots for potential Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli contamination. The recall and the series of illnesses that erupted from the contamination prompted an investigation by the FDA.

The recall was issued after reports from the CDC linked these carrots to an E. Coli outbreak.

Although E. coli can be a relatively harmless bacteria that lives in the intestines, contamination of food or water with E. coli can be dangerous and potentially fatal, depending on the type of E. coli.

The CDC has identified six kinds of pathogenic E. coli that can cause illness, including Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC). Common symptoms of STEC include bloody diarrhea, severe stomach cramps, and vomiting. This type of E. coli most impacts children under five and adults 65 and older.

It can be contracted through contaminated or unsafe water, contact with infected animals, contact with the feces of an infected person or through contaminated food, such as the carrots recalled and included in the most recent FDA investigation.

According to the recall notice, these carrots might no longer be available in stores, but individuals who have purchased carrots recently should check their fridges and dispose of any affected products.

These products include organic whole carrots from the following brands sold between Aug. 14, 2024, and Oct. 23, 2024: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Marketside, Nature's Promise, O-Organics, President's Choice, Simple Truth, Trader Joe's, Wegmans, and Wholesome Pantry.

In addition to whole carrots, particular organic baby carrots from these brands with expiration dates between Sept. 11, 2024, and Nov. 12, 2024, were also recalled. The FDA's recall notice published a comprehensive list.

Although the investigation is ongoing, the FDA and CDC estimate that 39 people contracted E. coli associated with these baby carrots across Arizona, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wyoming.

Among these illnesses, 15 resulted in hospitalization and one case was fatal.

The FDA and CDC are advising consumers to compare carrots they have on hand with the recall list, disposing of any affected products. Additionally, any surfaces the carrots might have touched should be cleaned and sanitized to prevent bacterial spread.

Additionally, any consumers experiencing E. coli symptoms should seek help from a licensed healthcare professional immediately. Providers with patients who present with E. coli symptoms should consider the potential impacts of these recalls and the associated outbreak.

