FDA issues public warning on lead levels in cinnamon

On July 30, 2025, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a public health warning to consumers and retailers regarding multiple brands of ground cinnamon that contain unsafe lead levels. Ground cinnamon from the following brands were identified as having unsafe levels of lead: El Chilar, Marcum, SWAD, Supreme Tradition, Compania Indillor Orientale, ALB Flavor, Shahzada, Spice Class, and La Frontera. These products were distributed in Maryland, Missouri, Virginia, Connecticut, California, and New York.

The FDA is asking the firms who produce and distribute these products to voluntarily recall the products to protect consumers.

According to the announcement, the FDA is advising consumers who use ground cinnamon to check their products against the FDA’s list of products recommended for the recall. If any of their products are listed, they should stop using them and dispose of them. Additionally, consumers are warned to avoid eating, selling, or serving the affected products.

Elevated levels of lead in these products pose a significant public health threat, as consumption of these products can result in high levels of lead in the blood. The WHO notes that high levels of lead in the blood as a result of regular consumption can also cause lead positioning, which carries profound health risks, including high blood pressure, cardiovascular problems, kidney damage, and an elevated risk of miscarriage, premature birth, and low birth weight in pregnant individuals.

Additionally, the FDA states that the health effects of consuming lead in contaminated foods can vary in severity, depending on the type of food, consumer age, length of exposure, amount, and frequency of consumption. For example, younger and smaller individuals are more susceptible to lead exposure.

The FDA is advising consumers to take steps to protect themselves against lead exposure in cinnamon. Aside from disposing of the affected products, the organization advocates for good, well-rounded nutrition focused on eating a variety of food. Individuals with diverse diets tend to avoid overconsumption of contaminated products because they consume other items. Additionally, adequate nutrition can help the body fight against the harmful effects of lead.