FDA issues warning on oysters from Lewis Bay

On August 5, 2024, the United States Food and Drug Administration published a warning advising restaurants, retailers, and consumers to avoid certain oysters from Lewis Bay, Massachusetts. According to the administration, the oysters may be contaminated with Campylobacter jejuni.

The FDA warning states that the oysters were harvested from two lease sites in Lewis Bay between July 1, 2024, and July 18, 2024. The SC28, Lewis Bay, Massachusetts — from which these oysters originated — was shut down on July 19, 2024, by the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries after illnesses were reported.

Two oyster dealers, Chatham Shellfish Co. and Island Creek Oysters, recalled their oysters. These oysters were distributed across the US to restaurants and retailers in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, and Pennsylvania.

The FDA is advising restaurants and retailers to avoid distributing these oysters and recommends that consumers avoid them to prevent illness.

“Oysters contaminated with Campylobacter jejuni can cause illness if eaten raw, and potentially life-threatening illness in people with compromised immune systems. Food containing C. jejuni may look, smell, and taste normal. Consumers of these products who are experiencing symptoms of illness should contact their healthcare provider and report their symptoms to their local Health Department,” notes the FDA.

According to the FDA, C. jejuni illness is characterized by diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Affected individuals may also experience nausea and vomiting. Symptoms typically begin within five days of consuming contaminated food and last approximately one week.

In some cases, the bacterial infection may result in complications such as irritable bowel syndrome, temporary paralysis, and arthritis.

While many individuals can handle the symptoms, some patient populations, including those with compromised immune systems caused by blood disorders, AIDS, or chemotherapy, may be at greater risk. For these patients, the bacteria may spread to the bloodstream, resulting in a life-threatening infection.

In addition to advising restaurants, retailers, and consumers to avoid the affected oysters, the FDA recommends that restaurants and retailers follow the following food safety practices: washing hands with warm water and soap after the sanitation process and sanitizing cutting and preparation surfaces, containers, food-contact surfaces, and utensils.