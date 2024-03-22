IBM focuses on platform-based plan for hybrid cloud and AI

There are few alive today who can remember a time when IBM wasn't a powerhouse in computing. The company has played a major role in the three major periods when tech spending grew faster than gross domestic product, and it's reinvented itself more times than any other major player.

Buyers consistently rate it among the most strategically influential companies in tech, and yet it gets relatively little love from the press. IBM is often portrayed as the sleeping giant that's falling into deeper sleep. What is IBM up to now? How should enterprises assess its future and their future with IBM? The answer is platforms.

Hardware takes a backseat As recently as 20 years ago, a platform in computing meant a computer system. Application software, even then, was the critical ingredient in turning something that could do little more than heat a room into an experience that people and businesses value. The computer -- the hardware -- was just what software needed to run. What IBM realized about that time, when considering the broad topic of AI that led to its Watson initiative, was that not only was hardware insufficient to build the foundation of software, but it wasn't even all that important. What mattered was an emerging and growing software layer that sat between hardware and applications. This layer -- or platform -- consists of OSes, middleware and operations tools. It's the link between that applications layer and the business cases that drive IT spending. What IBM realized about that time … was that not only was hardware insufficient to build the foundation of software, but it wasn't even all that important. IBM's platform strategy is what led it to abandon networking, which it sold to Cisco, and even personal computing, which IBM made into the business tool it is and then sold to Lenovo. It retained only its mainframe computers: the Z series and Power servers. The former were kept because the largest IBM customers, which were also the largest companies, had written their own software for these systems and the latter to accommodate a large base of enterprise software written for IBM's Advanced Interactive eXecutive, or AIX, OSes. Over time, application evolution has eroded the software base for both types of hardware, and so hardware is less and less important to IBM's revenues. That's not a problem; it is a sign that the transition to the platform concept is almost complete.

Is a platform just software now? In one way, yes, because the platform strategy builds standardized software tools in a hardware-independent way to build applications. However, it also isn't because a platform is also a customer acquisition and retention strategy, as well as the basis for professional services revenues. Since a platform is an integrated, symbiotic unit, it also offers buyers an application framework they don't need to build and integrate themselves. Even platforms can't totally unravel software complexity. Platform skills can be sold as professional services. It's no surprise that IBM's software and professional services businesses are growing, more than offsetting the hardware erosion. IBM jumped on the notion of hybrid cloud because it knew from its mainframe experience that the data center was a persistent part of enterprise strategy.