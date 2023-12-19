How to survive a cloud service outage

One of the key benefits of the cloud is that it rarely goes down. Cloud data centers are built in earthquake-safe areas where flooding and natural disasters are not common. While it's unlikely to have an external issue that takes out a cloud, a configuration or service issue that causes an outage is possible.

Typically there are many safeguards against hardware failure, meaning the odds are extremely low. But being down for even a few minutes is hard to deal with. Especially when you're in the middle of an outage and you don't know when you will be back online. Follow these tips to survive a cloud service outage.

Understand your SLA First, check what's in the service-level agreement (SLA) for the product or service you're using. A published SLA won't be for everything; it's typically done by each service so the cloud vendor can advertise the services with the higher SLA and push the ones with a lower SLA to the bottom of the marketing pile. When presented with a collection of SLA values from providers, base your overall SLA at the lowest SLA value of all your services. This becomes the baseline for your application stack. Keep in mind if one service in your environment is offline, your application can be offline completely. It doesn't really matter that only "one" service has gone offline and everything else is still up and running because if your application needs that service to be complete, you are offline. Uptime In SLAs, you often see something is 99%, 99.9% or 99.95% online. While this may not seem like a big value difference, the actual time of these values adds up. Calculate your provider's estimated downtime per year. An SLA of 99.9% averages to 1 minute and 26 seconds per day. Yearly, this averages to 8 hours and 41 minutes. These outages will most likely occur on a critical day when you can least afford it. For example, if you're a retail business, an outage on Black Friday can have a detrimental impact. When you go from 99.9% to 99.99% online, the outage time goes down to 8.6 seconds a day and 52 minutes a year. This difference in outage time comes with a huge difference in cost. Management and accounting teams might push for a lower SLA in the 99% or 98% range to save money, not realizing the outage windows for those might not save money in the long run. Balance costs with the knowledge of how much outage time you will eliminate.

What do you get when the outage violates your SLA? You will not get your losses for the outage time covered. However, you will get service credit. For example, if your service is down for 8 hours, you may get a percentage of that money credited back. That means if the service in question was $20 an hour and it's covered at 50% you would get back $80 for that outage. This is going to be dependent on what service you are using and that is where reading and understanding the SLA will come in handy. If you lost millions of dollars in sales during the outage time, you are still walking away with $80. This is often overlooked as people think they will get a percentage of what they lost in that time period, which is not the case. What you lose will depend on what you're doing in the cloud and what the impact of losing a system might be. Some companies are fine with losing email for a day, and for others, it can be a disaster that they might not be able to recover from. The impact is personalized to the client which is difficult to put a number on.