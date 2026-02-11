Interoperability woes still plague healthcare in 2026. Here's what to do about it.

Keeping data interoperable is still a key challenge in healthcare. A small number of vendors, such as Epic, dominate the EHR landscape, yet health systems must manage information coming from multiple EHR systems.

Although the federal government is working on the issue through initiatives such as TEFCA, challenges still exist.

"Interoperability is definitely an issue when organizations are thinking about implementing technology, be it AI system solutions, simulation models, or inventory planning," said Rema Padman, Ph.D., trustees professor of management science and healthcare informatics at Carnegie Mellon University's Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy. "It doesn't matter what application they're looking at. I think interoperability clearly plays a role, and increasingly a major role, because if you cannot access information across the organization, if they all remain siloed, then you only have a partial view of what is happening, and so you end up with suboptimal solutions."

How interoperability brings holistic visibility to health systems Achieving interoperability requires a holistic view of data across systems and solutions, according to Padman. Ideally, when a patient goes for cancer imaging, biopsy results would get shared via a messaging standard like Health Level 7 (HL7) with a pathologist, a radiologist, an oncologist and primary care.



"In a seamlessly connected, interoperable environment, you really have all these experts all working together with access to information from the entire trajectory of the patient's care, but the reality is that even in a very advanced health system we are working with, that is not the case," Padman said. Pramila Srinivasan, Ph.D., CEO of CharmHealth, a healthcare technology solutions provider, sees APIs as key to enabling interoperability. "Building a strong, standards-based API program is essential," Srinivasan said. "Open APIs -- especially those built on FHIR -- give practices flexibility and reduce the friction of connecting third-party tools."



Although APIs can help, connecting mobile solutions to EHRs and patient records to decision-support applications, health systems still need to gain a full view of the workflow, whether it includes technology, people, or both, Padman explained. So, health systems must train workers on how to share data using HL7, the SMART on FHIR API and FHIR, she said. Healthcare interoperability challenges include governance, semantic standardization of complex medical concepts and business processes that regulate the exchange of data, according to Anjum Khurshid, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor of population medicine at the Harvard Medical School & Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute. "Lack of interoperable systems will be a serious barrier to our health systems achieving that vision of an accountable, transparent, safe and efficient delivery system," Khurshid said. For instance, physicians need to access data from other departments to complete their summary reports. Padman described how the community services division of one healthcare organization aimed to improve women and children's health services as well as infant mortality and health outcomes. To achieve these improvements, it needed to access health information, including a full view of costs, charges and claims, from its parent organization to complete assessments of its program from quarter to quarter as well as year to year. "Organizations really need to remove these barriers that exist between the parent and the subsidiary organizations in terms of providing visibility," Padman said.