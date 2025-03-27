Attitudes toward AI in healthcare improve, but concerns remain

While physicians are increasingly adopting AI for clinical documentation and administrative use cases, concerns linger surrounding the use of AI in healthcare, according to data from EHR vendor Athenahealth's fourth annual Physician Sentiment Survey.

Conducted by the Harris Poll, the survey includes responses from 1,001 primary care and specialist physicians nationwide.

Among physicians currently using AI in their practice, 68% reported using it more frequently to generate clinical documentation over the past year. Respondents identified transcription services and capabilities (48%) as the most valuable AI use case, followed by streamlining administrative tasks (46%).

The survey found that fewer physicians believe AI is overhyped or unable to meet expectations -- 27% this year, down from 40% a year ago. Additionally, fewer physicians reported concern that AI is one more thing that would complicate healthcare -- 31% this year compared to 42% last year.

While sentiment toward AI has shifted, physicians still noted concerns about AI's role in healthcare delivery, with 61% of physicians indicating concern about AI leading to the loss of human touch. Further, 58% reported fear of overreliance on AI for diagnoses, and 53% cited the risk of improper diagnoses.

Desire for improved interoperability The value of streamlined data exchange is clear, with 91% of physicians reporting that enhanced interoperability between information systems can drive patient outcomes. However, on a weekly basis, more than half of physicians reported frustration with the challenges of accessing clinical data about their patients from other providers. Additionally, 80% of physicians said the lack of interoperability between systems increases their stress levels.

Patient portals contribute to administrative burden While patient portals are beneficial and even sometimes preferred by physicians, they also add to administrative burden, the survey found. Seventy-three percent of physicians said that patient portals facilitate easy communication with their patients, and about three in five (61%) believe they have improved the overall quality of patient care. However, 83% believe that these portals contribute to their workload, and 68% said they felt overwhelmed with patient questions.