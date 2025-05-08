How the MATCH IT Act aims to reduce patient misidentification

Patient misidentification can have negative implications for interoperability, patient safety and privacy. Without widely adopted industry standards for patient matching, this problem is persisting, experts say, leading to errors and duplicate records.

Patient identification errors can also contribute to increased costs for healthcare organizations, research shows. Black Book Research found that approximately one in three claim denials result from inaccurate patient matching, costing hospitals an average of $2.5 million and healthcare systems more than $6.7 billion annually.

This issue has prompted legislators to take action to establish standards and protocols to improve patient matching.

In March 2025, United States Reps. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) and Bill Foster (D-Ill.) reintroduced the Patient Matching and Transparency in Certified Health IT (MATCH IT) Act. Kelly and Foster first introduced the MATCH IT Act in February 2024.

If passed, the MATCH IT Act would establish an industry-wide definition for "patient match rate" and document improvements to patient matching over time. It would also standardize demographic elements across certified health IT products.

The following article explores common factors that contribute to patient misidentification and how the MATCH IT Act is attempting to remedy these challenges.

Understanding patient misidentification woes Patient identification is the process of accurately matching a patient to intended medical interventions. However, patient misidentification can occur when disparate or mismatched medical records exist across the healthcare continuum. This can lead to confusion over proper treatment, claim denials and test result misfiling, and ultimately, harm and increased costs to patients. According to Black Book Research findings, an average of 24% of an organization's patient records were found to be duplicates, leading to confusion and heightened costs. The findings were from a survey of 1,485 health technology managers. The report found that expenses tied to repeated medical care due to duplicate records average $1,950 per patient for an inpatient stay and more than $1,700 per emergency department visit. Beyond the significant financial consequences of patient misidentification, legislators and industry groups have stressed that this issue can lead to adverse medical outcomes, privacy breaches and reduced patient safety, while contributing to interoperability gaps. In 2019, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) found that 45% of large hospitals reported that challenges with accurately identifying patients across health IT systems limited health information exchange. These persistent issues led several industry leaders to form a coalition in 2020, known as Patient ID Now. The coalition aims to improve patient identification at a national level through legislation. Founding members include the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA), HIMSS, the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) and Intermountain Health. Patient ID Now endorsed the MATCH IT Act, championing its ability to decrease rates of patient misidentification and improve patient privacy.