4 tips to help CHROs boost employee retention

One of a CHRO’s biggest challenges is maintaining a good employee retention rate. Every company must carry out a targeted approach to employee retention that focuses on the factors that lead to attrition.

Departing employees often cite poor management, lack of professional development opportunities, benefits that don’t align with their needs and burnout as their primary reasons for leaving. To boost employee retention, CHROs should consider implementing certain strategies that will help improve life for their workforce and thus benefit the company overall.

Here are some of the strategies to try.

1. Data analysis Analyzing employee data can help provide CHROs with insight into reasons for employee departures. An Employee Net Promoter Score measures employee sentiment and loyalty, and some HR platforms can flag employees who may be considering leaving based on the workers’ feedback. Managers can then intervene and hopefully remediate the issue that is causing negative employee sentiment. Often, management simply demonstrating that they are willing to listen to employee concerns can boost retention.

2. Flexible benefits Providing different options for employee benefits may also help improve retention. Employees may feel their company’s benefits don’t match their lives. For example, a childless employee may value other benefits more than paid parental leave. Some benefits platforms enable employees to model benefits scenarios, compare costs and receive AI-driven personalized benefits programs. Providing this level of benefits customization can boost retention.

3. Technology CHROs should look into tools that focus on two of the most common reasons for employee departures: lack of advancement opportunities and bad managers. Tools that use AI to match employees with internal job openings or assignments that allow them to develop their skills can help address employees’ concerns about lack of advancement. Employee frustration with lack of professional development opportunities can also potentially be improved by company-paid access to self-directed, on-demand learning platforms. In addition, some HR platforms use AI to provide personalized management training and feedback for managers on the best leadership strategies.