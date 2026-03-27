News brief: U.S. absence at RSAC sparks leadership concerns

This week's RSAC Conference drew 40,000-plus attendees to San Francisco, but what many noticed was who wasn't there.

The annual conference, which pulls together cybersecurity professionals from across the globe, did not feature leaders from the U.S. government. Speakers from CISA, the FBI and other federal agencies dropped out of the conference about a week after RSAC named former CISA Director Jen Easterly its next chief executive.

U.S. leadership has long been considered essential in specific areas of cybersecurity, notably with the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) program. Run by the nonprofit Mitre Corp. under the authority of CISA, the CVE program plays a foundational role in cybersecurity. Security teams around the world rely on the systematic tracking of vulnerabilities. If that program is further strained, experts worry that cyberdefenders will know less about the threats they face. Effective patch management practices, for instance, rely on information from the CVE system, especially its assessments of which vulnerabilities require urgent action and which do not.

It did not go unnoticed that federal security professionals and leaders were missing at RSAC. It was discussed in conversations around the conference sites, leaving some people to wonder if the literal absence might be a symbolic cue about the role the U.S. intends to play in cybersecurity under the Trump administration.

U.S. sits this one out, and Europe steps in With U.S. government officials notably absent from RSAC 2026, European cybersecurity leaders stepped in to address critical issues such as AI regulation, cybersecurity standards and the ongoing war in Iran. U.K. National Cyber Security Centre Chief Executive Dr. Richard Horne emphasized the need for security in AI-generated vibe coding, while E.U. officials discussed the upcoming Cybersecurity Resilience Act and the importance of securing the technology supply chain. Despite strained U.S.-EU relations, European leaders called for collaboration with the private sector to tackle global cybersecurity challenges. Read the full article by Becky Bracken on Dark Reading.

Conference speakers worried about viability of CVE Program The CVE Program, a cornerstone of global cybersecurity, faces critical challenges that threaten its relevance and stability. In an RSAC panel, Katie Noble, a CVE Program board member, highlighted concerns about outdated tools, funding reliance from the U.S. government and the surge of AI-generated vulnerability reports, which strain the program's capacity and quality control. A near-funding lapse in 2025 exposed vulnerabilities in the program's dependence on federal support, prompting discussions on diversifying funding and reducing reliance on U.S. oversight. Meanwhile, new international CVE systems have emerged, raising fears of fragmentation. Read the full article by Eric Geller on Cybersecurity Dive.