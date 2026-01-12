Cybersecurity conferences to attend in 2026

CISOs and their teams must protect their organizations' data and networks from a constant barrage of threats and an array of vulnerabilities, while also ensuring compliance with relevant cybersecurity and industry standards, regulations, legislation and frameworks.

To stay informed about the latest cybersecurity trends and risks, security professionals often turn to industry events. Conferences help security practitioners sharpen their skills, hone their strategies and evaluate technologies. They provide invaluable opportunities to learn from industry experts and leaders, network with peers, and gain knowledge of how to mitigate perennial and emerging threats.

Cybersecurity conferences also foster collaboration and knowledge sharing, which are crucial in combating an increasingly complex threat landscape. At conferences, professionals can share real-world experiences, discuss best practices and drive innovation.

The following are some of the top conferences security professionals should consider attending in 2026.

RSAC 2026 Conference When: March 23-26, 2026

Where: Moscone Center, San Francisco

Cost: $149-$2,995 The gold standard conference for security professionals, the RSAC Conference consisted of a single cryptography panel discussion when it began in 1991. Over the past 35 years, it has grown into a multiday event featuring hundreds of sessions, keynotes, labs and networking for its more than 44,000 attendees. Track sessions cover AI, CISO insights, cryptography, networking, identity and third-party risk management. 2026 speakers have not been announced. Past speakers have included Jen Easterly, former director of CISA; Bruce Schneier, security technologist and author; Antony Blinken, former Secretary of State; and Whitfield Diffie, cryptography pioneer. Learn more about RSAC Conference 2026.

Black Hat USA 2026 When: August 1-6, 2026

Where: Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas

Cost: TBA Black Hat USA returns for its 29th year with a six-day event featuring four days of cybersecurity trainings followed by the two-day main conference August 5-6. The show began in 1997 to unite security professionals and hackers, and has since grown into an event attracting more than 20,000 attendees. Track sessions include AI and machine learning security, offensive and defensive application security, malware, platform security, reverse engineering and threat hunting. 2026 speakers have not been announced. Past speakers have included Mikko Hyppönen, former chief research officer at WithSecure; Chris Inglis, former U.S. National Cyber Director; and Amit Yoran, former director of the National Cyber Security Division at the Department of Homeland Security, and former CEO of Tenable. Learn more about Black Hat USA 2026.

Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2026 When: June 1-3, 2026

Where: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, Md.

Cost: $4,175-$4,925 Gartner's annual Security & Risk Management Summit helps CISOs and their teams align their security programs and strategies with business priorities, enabling them to overcome cybersecurity challenges and manage risks effectively. The show offers keynotes, ask-the-expert sessions and one-on-one meetings with Gartner analysts. Track sessions include AI; cyber resilience; cybersecurity leadership, management and governance; data security, privacy and compliance; and security culture, behavior and awareness. 2026 speakers include Gartner analysts Christopher Mixter, Leigh McMullen, Jeremy D'Hoinne, Fadeen Davis and Arthur Sivanathan. Learn more about Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit.

ISC2 Security Congress 2026 When: October 24-28, 2026

Where: Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center, Aurora, Colo.

Cost: $425 to $1,695 ISC2 is a nonprofit global industry organization for cybersecurity professionals. Known for its certifications, including the gold standard CISSP, ISC2 has been holding its annual Security Congress since 2011. The multi-day show, which offers a virtual option, features preconference workshops followed by the three-day main event consisting of presentations, sessions, keynotes and networking opportunities for all levels of security professionals, from CISOs and managers to practitioners and architects. Tracks include AI and machine learning security, cloud and infrastructure security, frameworks and standards, identity and access management (IAM), cyber leadership and ethics, and emerging technologies. 2026 speakers have not been announced. Past speakers have included Brian Krebs, cybersecurity journalist and author; Alex Stamos, former CISO at SentinelOne; Jenny Radcliffe, social engineer; and Don Freese, former senior executive at the FBI. Learn more about ISC2 Security Congress 2026.

Forrester Security & Risk Summit When: November 5-7, 2026

Where: Austin, Texas

Cost: TBA The Forrester Security & Risk Summit, first held as the Security Forum in 2006, has grown from an audience of 250 IT professionals to several hundred attendees spanning CISOs, risk and compliance leaders, security architects and engineers, and privacy and data protection officers. The show, which offers a virtual option, features tracks including strategy and governance, risk, and compliance; zero trust; detection and response; identity and fraud; and application security. 2026 speakers have not been announced. Past speakers have included Forrester Analysts Jeff Pollard, Jess Burn, Allie Mellen and Sandy Carielle, and guest speakers Mansur Abilkasimov, deputy CISO and chief product security officer at Schneider Electric; Allan Friedman, former senior advisor and strategist at CISA; and Tim Brown, CISO and vice president of security at SolarWinds. Learn more about Forrester Security & Risk Summit.

DEF CON 34 When: August 6-9, 2026

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas

Cost: $540-$580 DEF CON, founded in 1993, is an annual conference for ethical and malicious hackers, cybersecurity professionals and researchers that occurs directly after Black Hat USA. The show features talks and presentations; workshops and trainings; competitions, such as capture the flag, lockpicking and social engineering; themed villages, including IoT Village, AI Village, Crypto Privacy Village and Ham Radio Village; and networking. Topics covered include malware and vulnerabilities; attack techniques; penetration testing; AI; red, blue and purple teaming; bug bounties; and IoT security. 2026 speakers have not been announced. Past speakers have included Peter "Mudge" Zatko, hacker and former cyber program manager at DARPA; Katie Moussouris, authority on vulnerability disclosure and bug bounties; Christopher Krebs, former director at CISA; and Heather Adkins, vice president of security engineering at Google. Learn more about DEF CON 34.

InfoSecWorld When: October 12-14, 2026

Where: Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center, Orlando, Fla.

Cost: $1,395-$4,195 InfoSecWorld, held by the CyberRisk Alliance, is an annual conference for CISOs and security professionals across healthcare, government, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, retail, financial services, energy, telecom and utilities. Premiering in 1994, the show draws around 2,500 attendees to its workshops, sessions and keynotes. Tracks include governance, risk and compliance; career advancement; AI security, software supply chain security; and cybersecurity and business strategy. 2026 speakers have not been announced. Past speakers have included Pascal Bornet, author and AI expert; Cory Simpson, CEO at the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology; Marene Allison, former CISO at Johnson & Johnson; and Roland Cloutier, former global chief security officer at TikTok. Learn more about InfoSec World.

Blue Team Con When: September 10-13, 2026

Where: Swissôtel, Chicago

Cost: TBA Blue Team Con is an annual conference created for cybersecurity defenders, including CISOs, security operations center analysts, incident responders, threat hunters and other security professionals. Founded in 2021, it offers networking opportunities, trainings and labs, and keynotes on topics such as remote security, email security, ransomware and malware, cyber resilience, AI security and cloud security. 2026 speakers have not been announced. Past speakers have included Jake "MalwareJake" Williams, vice president of R&D at Hunter Strategy; Aeva Black, former section chief of open source security at CISA; and Lesley Carhart, technical director of industrial incident response at Dragos. Learn more about Blue Team Con.