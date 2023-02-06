How Windows 11 Print Management can fix printer issues

Windows Print Management is a Microsoft Management Console snap-in that desktop administrators can use to manage and troubleshoot print servers and printers on Windows 11 systems.

The centralized Print Management interface for allows IT to configure print drivers, forms, ports and the printers themselves from a single location. However, it's possible that this tool is not accessible at all, either because it has not been installed or because there is a problem with the installation. Fortunately, as an administrator, you have multiple options for getting Print Management up and running on Windows 11 systems.

Accessing Print Management in Windows 11 As handy as Print Management is, it's not always apparent how to launch it. For example, it's not listed as one of the apps in the Start menu, and it might or might not be listed with the other Windows tools in Control Panel. For reference, these are the tools that are referred to Administrative Tools in Windows 10. One of the simplest ways to launch Print Management is to open a Run command window, type printmanagement.msc, and click OK. This is the name of the Print Management file, which is in the %windir%\Windows\system32 folder. You must type the entire Print Management filename – printmanagement.msc – in the Run command window. Typing printmanagement or Print Management will not work. Another way to launch Print Management is to perform a Windows search for printmanagement.msc, once again sticking with the entire file name as it is. Another option for opening Print Management is to use a Command Prompt window or PowerShell, in which case you need only enter printmanagement.msc at the command prompt -- again, avoiding printmanagement and Print Management. If you plan to use Print Management regularly, along with other Microsoft Management Console (MMC) tools, you might consider creating a custom MMC console and adding Print Management as one of the snap-ins. When you add the Print Management snap-in, you'll be prompted to specify one or more print servers. If all you need is the local server, you can simply add that when setting up the snap-in (Figure 1). Figure 1. The selected Snap-ins showing Print Management included in the current Windows 11 build. Another option if you plan to run Print Management regularly is to pin the app to your taskbar, the Start menu or both.

Introducing Print Management in Windows 11 The Print Management interface provides a hierarchical view of the local print server and, if there is an existing connection, network print servers. For each print server, you can access information about print drivers, forms, ports and printers. You can also carry out multiple tasks specific to each category. For example, you can uninstall printer drivers, add print forms, delete ports or configure printer settings. For example, there is a printer named Canon MF260 is selected in the main window. If you right-click the printer, a context menu appears, providing several options for working with the printer (Figure 2). Figure 2. The context menu for the Canon MF260 printer within the Windows 11 Print Management utility. For instance, you can open the printer queue, pause printing, set printing defaults, print a test page or share the printer. You can also delete the printer, rename it or deploy it with group policy if the computer is connected to a domain. You can access the printer's properties through the context menu or access them by double-clicking the printer. From the Properties dialog box, you can view additional information about the printer and carry out a variety of other tasks. For example, the General tab lets you change the printer's name, add a location or comment, and view information about the printer's features (Figure 3). Figure 3. The properties of the Canon MF260 shown in the General tab of the menu. You can also print a test page or access print preferences. The General tab is just one of multiple tabs in the Properties dialog box, most of which are self-explanatory. For instance, you can use the Security tab to manage the printer's permissions, the Sharing tab to share the printer and the Device Settings tab to configure printer settings. In addition, you can use the Advanced tab to configure availability, spooling and other settings (Figure 4). From the Advanced tab, you can also set the printing defaults, select the print processor, and specify a separator page. Figure 4. The Properties menu for the Canon MF260 showing the Advanced options. Print Management in Windows 11 also lets you perform tasks at the server level, such as add a printer, export printers to a file, import printers from a file, set notifications and carry out other tasks. In addition, you can access the server's properties and configure security at the server level, specify the spool folder and perform additional operations. There are many other printer-related tasks you can perform in Print Management, and there are often multiple methods to access different features. The best way to learn about Print Management is to open it up and start exploring the utility. You'll find that the interface is simple to navigate and easy to understand. It provides a valuable tool for print management in Windows 11.