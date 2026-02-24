How to migrate applications to Windows 11

With Windows 10 now past its end-of-support date, many organizations are rushing to complete their upgrades to Windows 11. While such upgrade planning efforts often focus on issues such as licensing or hardware compatibility, it's also important to consider how the OS migration process will affect applications and files that might reside on local machines.

Even though Windows 11 is designed to support most apps that run on Windows 10, the migration process itself can introduce complications if organizations don't fully understand what's installed on their endpoints. Many environments contain a mix of legacy software, locally stored data and one‑off configurations that were never formally documented. These elements can behave unpredictably during an OS transition. Taking time to assess the state of each device -- what apps are present, how they're configured, and where critical data resides -- helps ensure that the chosen upgrade path doesn't disrupt users or break essential workflows.

In-place upgrade vs. clean installation Windows migrations generally fall into one of two categories. The first category is a clean installation. This approach involves installing the new OS in a way that reformats the system's hard disk, leaving no trace of the old OS or any apps or data that might have previously resided on the system. The other option is to perform an in-place upgrade. This means installing a new version of Windows on top of the existing version with the goal of preserving system settings, apps and data. Although performing an in-place upgrade is sometimes the easier of the two upgrade paths, an in-place upgrade isn't always an option. It's not possible when changing architectures, such as moving from a 32-bit to a 64-bit OS or switching from x86/x64 to ARM. Similarly, Microsoft blocks certain migration paths. Organizations can't, for example, migrate from Windows 10 Home to Windows 11 Pro, but with the proper license keys, they can migrate from Windows 10 Home to Windows 10 Pro to Windows 11 Pro. As a general rule, however, the edition of Windows 11 that an organization is installing must match the edition of Windows 10 that is currently running. Even though an in-place upgrade retains all of a PC's existing settings, apps and data, many IT professionals prefer to perform a clean installation. This is because a clean installation eliminates any unwanted carryover from the previous OS. If a previous Windows installation contained an incorrect configuration setting, a buggy device driver or hidden malware, those things could potentially be carried over to the new OS through an in-place upgrade. Conversely, a clean installation removes any trace of the old OS, enabling a start fresh. Better still, clean deployments can be completely automated using tools such as Microsoft System Center. During an in-place upgrade, Windows retains any data that resides in Windows library folders. Data residing in other locations on the local system usually survives the upgrade as well, since the upgrade doesn't reformat the hard disk. But if any data exists within the Windows folder or its subfolders, that data might be at risk. An in-place upgrade also attempts to carry over all compatible apps and device drivers. In this process, though, the upgrade might remove or replace outdated drivers. Similarly, it retains most of the operating system settings, but some settings, such as file associations or certain system policies, might be reset to default values. Anything that runs on Windows 10 should be compatible with Windows 11. However, there have been documented cases of poorly written apps or device drivers that worked on Windows 10 but not on Windows 11. This is most common with extremely old apps that have been patched to make them run on Windows 10. An in-place upgrade might also cause problems for legacy apps that have external dependencies. For example, if an aging application has a dependency on an ancient version of the .NET Framework, upgrading to Windows 11 could cause the old version of .NET to be removed, thereby breaking the app. Apps might also experience problems if the upgrade process causes certain registry values to be reset, or if new security baselines interfere with the permissions that the app needs in order to run.