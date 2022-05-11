ServiceNow adds automation engine to low-code platform

ServiceNow has rolled out the App Engine Management Center for its cloud-based, low-code application platform, enabling users to automate the development pipeline.

ServiceNow's platform has undergone a series of makeovers since its inception in 2004 as a cloud-based workflow system. App Engine Studio, introduced in March 2021, is a database for spreadsheets that enables low-code developers to build apps. AEMC adds streamlined automation to the product and negates the need for certification, making it easier -- and potentially cheaper -- for coders of all skill levels to build apps.

The entire so-called citizen DevOps process is now automated, said Marcus Torres, general manager and vice president of App Engine at ServiceNow, in an interview with SearchSoftwareQuality. The new addition gives low-code developers the ability to automatically move code from development to production and beyond, Torres said.

"Now that it is in production, who's using [the app]? How are we optimizing it? How are we maintaining this over time? App Engine management does all of that," he said.

Automation engine simplifies dev process Analysts welcome the move toward automation. The AEMC is a simplification layer, said Will McKeon-White, an analyst at Forrester Research. Developers who want to work on AEMC will no longer need a certification, which makes it more accessible to knowledge workers like business analysts, he said, adding that the platform will likely be cheaper because companies won't have to pay for certification. Using the AEMC automation engine simplifies the process of building apps in ServiceNow, said analyst Stephen Elliot, group vice president at IDC. Companies with hundreds of separate pieces in their data puzzle can now put blocks together in a more automated fashion and more easily identify patterns, he said. "It almost becomes like a Lego set where customers say, 'Oh, wait a minute, that piece of data, I need that for my analysis. Let me grab that. Boom! I'll bring it in,'" Elliot said.