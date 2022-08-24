PyPI phishing renews call for mandatory 2FA, package signing

A newly disclosed phishing attack on contributors to the industry's largest Python code repository has intensified calls from industry experts for mandatory two-factor authentication and package signing by repository hosts.

The official Twitter account for the Python Package Index (PyPI) reported Wednesday that its package maintainers received a phishing message claiming the repo is implementing a validation process. The message included a link to a bogus site that it claimed is necessary for package validation.

"The link takes the user to a phishing site mimicking PyPI's login page, which steals any credentials entered," according to the PyPI Twitter thread. "We have additionally determined that some maintainers of legitimate projects have been compromised, and malware published as the latest release for those projects."

PyPI has also removed from the repo several hundred typosquats, or subtly misspelled URLs set up to mislead users into clicking, according to the Twitter thread.

Wednesday's news came about a week after another malware attack on PyPI was uncovered by cybersecurity researchers at Snyk that also aimed to steal users' credentials. And it follows the introduction of a two-factor authentication (2FA) mandate for critical projects by PyPI in early July, that also includes free hardware security keys for the top 1% of PyPI projects. Accounts that use such hardware keys are not vulnerable to this week's phishing attack, according to the PyPI Twitter account.

That 2FA mandate, along with the discloser of plans for a 2FA mandate by GitHub in 2023, prompted some pushback from developers who felt it threatens developer productivity. One PyPI maintainer also deleted his package from the repository and uploaded it again to reset the download count and skirt the 2FA mandate last month.

2FA, package signing becoming commonplace The issue of mandates aside, 2FA and package signing mechanisms are becoming ubiquitous in code repositories and among cloud service providers in the wake of last year's presidential executive order on cybersecurity, which thrust software supply chain security concerns into the national spotlight. In addition to its impending 2FA mandate, GitHub also said earlier this month it will integrate the Sigstore open source project for package signing with its Node.js package repository, npm. Sigstore is working with PyPI on a similar integration, first publicized by PyPI officials in April. In the broader industry, members of the Open Software Security Foundation (OpenSSF) Security Software Repos working group including PyPI, npm, Maven Central and RubyGems, "have been working together to adopt technologies like this across the entire ecosystem, not just one package manager," said Dan Lorenc, co-creator of Sigstore and CEO of Chainguard, which offers commercial support for the Sigstore project. That group also coordinated an MFA hardware key giveaway by PyPI and others this year, Lorenc said. Lorenc said he doesn't take any stance on whether repository maintainers should require package contributors to use 2FA or package signing. "We’re working to make it easy enough that people choose to do it," he said. "Improvements should be driven by end users asking for things and maintainers agreeing to do them."