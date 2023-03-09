GitHub 2FA plan adds SMS, account lockout safeguards

GitHub's 2FA requirement will become effective for early enrollment groups starting Monday, and the software development service provider has divulged further plans to guard against account lockout and expand options for users.

The rollout details come under GitHub's plan, disclosed in May 2022, to require all developers that contribute code on GitHub to enable two-factor authentication (2FA) by the end of 2023. Two-factor authentication is a system in which users sign in by responding to a message sent to a separate device, such as a smartphone via an app, a personal device that supports biometric access or a physical security key. This approach to authentication is meant to thwart software supply chain attacks by preventing attackers with only account credential information from accessing GitHub accounts.

Now, in addition to an official start date of March 13 for 2FA enrollment, GitHub has indicated it will support SMS text messages as a second factor for users. It also strongly recommends using a time-based one-time password (TOTP) app and hardware-based security keys.

Another new detail of the rollout plan is support for an additional factor, including SMS, beyond a smartphone TOTP app or security key, to ensure that users don't lose account access. Finally, a user who loses account access will be able to unlink a preferred email address from it and start a new account.

This new flexibility is potentially risky, GitHub users said, but it is understandable as GitHub looks to usher millions of developers worldwide into 2FA. SMS is now considered less secure than other second factors, a GitHub blog post this week acknowledged, because attackers have ways to intercept such messages using techniques such as SIM card swapping.

"There are still parts of the world where hardware tokens and such are just not feasible, or maybe they don't have [smartphones]," said Reed Loden, vice president of security at Teleport, a secure access vendor. "GitHub is trying to be the central hub for development for the entire world … so it may be necessary to support that as an interim step, though I would love to see SMS completely removed at some future point, just because of how insecure SMS is."

Another GitHub user contrasted GitHub's SMS support with Twitter's stance on SMS-based 2FA, which the social media platform eliminated on Feb. 15 for non-paying users.

"What Twitter has done by disabling SMS 2FA unless you pay a premium is not the way," said Rick Rackow, senior SRE at geolocation tech company TomTom in Amsterdam. "Pointing the issues out but leaving the decision up to the user is significantly better, so I like the GitHub approach."

Generally, the whole thing is a great step toward a safer software supply chain for everyone using open source software. Rick RackowSenior SRE, TomTom

An update to GitHub's official blog in December also included information about a planned checkup for GitHub.com users 28 days after they enable 2FA. The checkup will give users a chance to reconfigure 2FA if they've misplaced second factors or need to reset a password.

The 28-day checkup period also introduces some risk, Rackow said.

"Basically, it means that anyone who wants to perform an account takeover knows that this will be their last chance," he said. "Most likely, everything's going to be fine, though. Generally, the whole thing is a great step toward a safer software supply chain for everyone using open source software."

GitHub's 2FA rollout details Users in early enrollment groups will begin receiving regular in-product reminders and occasional email reminders to enable 2FA for 45 days before their enrollment group's deadline, beginning Monday. After that: Users will have seven days to enroll in 2FA from their first sign-in to the GitHub platform after the deadline passes.

to enroll in 2FA from their first sign-in to the GitHub platform after the deadline passes. Up to 28 days after enrollment, users will be able to reconfigure 2FA account details.

after enrollment, users will be able to reconfigure 2FA account details. Beyond 28 days post-enrollment, a user who loses account access can unlink a preferred email address and create a new account with it.

post-enrollment, a user who loses account access can unlink a preferred email address and create a new account with it. GitHub will support SMS-based 2FA , though it strongly recommends time-based one-time password ( TOTP ) apps and physical security keys .

, though it strongly recommends time-based one-time password ( ) apps and physical . GitHub will support an additional factor as a backup, so users can have both a TOTP app and SMS number, for example, registered on their accounts.

as a backup, so users can have both a TOTP app and SMS number, for example, registered on their accounts. Users with more than one factor will be able to set a preferred factor to try first. The GitHub Mobile app will also be supported as a second factor.