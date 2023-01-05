CircleCI incident adds to SecOps toil

SecOps pros in CircleCI environments potentially faced hours of work to rotate all secrets data stored in their repositories in response to a security advisory from the SaaS CI/CD vendor this week.

CircleCI issued its first statement on its official blog and via email to users Wednesday about a security incident it was investigating between Dec. 21 and Jan. 4. The statement recommended that users "immediately rotate any and all secrets stored in CircleCI."

The recommendation was made out of "an abundance of caution," according to the statement, but no further details about the scope of the incident or how CircleCI has addressed it internally were given Wednesday. The vendor followed this with a set of instructions Thursday for how to perform a secrets rotation.

The severity and scope of the breach remained unknown for the first 24 hours after the incident was disclosed. Still, many SecOps teams began the work of sifting through software development project repositories to find and update secrets, or privileged credentials used to authenticate and authorize access to systems.

One CircleCI user in the U.K. posted on social media that he'd been up doing this work at 4 a.m. Another responded to CircleCI's Twitter post, calling for the company to make this information easier to locate in its UI.

"It's certainly disruptive to end users and admins alike," said Peter Wright, a systems engineer for a CircleCI customer in Los Angeles. "It also will trigger lots of work investigating if any potential break-ins happened during the window they stated … so it has a domino effect on support, admins, developers and security people at affected companies."

In CircleCI's platform, secrets can take the form of personal or project credentials, including API tokens used to broker access to specific software development projects. Project API tokens across the board have been "invalidated" and will need to be replaced, according to the CircleCI advisory.

The potential effect of the incident on API access to source code is of particular concern, Wright said.

"CI is not only a critical component of many environments for productivity purposes, but it also lives in a sensitive part of your infrastructure," he said. "It often has access both to your source code, as well as having the ability to deploy software. So it's not unreasonable to worry that any stolen secrets could be used to gain access to customer environments in a privileged way."