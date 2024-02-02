Cloudflare discloses breach related to stolen Okta data

Last fall, Cloudflare announced it mitigated an attempted cyberattack stemming from the infamous Okta breach. But the cybersecurity vendor revealed on Thursday that this was not the case.

Cloudflare disclosed in a blog post that it had been breached by an unnamed nation-state threat actor using an access token and three service account credentials that were stolen during the Okta breach in October. Cloudflare initially detected the attacker in its self-hosted Atlassian server on Thanksgiving Day and began investigating the breach, with later assistance from CrowdStrike.

According to the blog post, the threat actor accessed Cloudflare's internal wiki on Atlassian Confluence, its bug database on Atlassian Jira and its source code management system on Atlassian Bitbucket. Cloudflare said the operational impact of the breach was "extremely limited" and that no customer data or systems were impacted.

"Because of our access controls, firewall rules, and use of hard security keys enforced using our own Zero Trust tools, the threat actor's ability to move laterally was limited. No services were implicated, and no changes were made to our global network systems or configuration," Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince, CTO John Graham-Cumming and CISO Grant Bourzikas wrote in the blog post.

The attack began on Oct. 18 and stemmed from the most recent Okta breach, in which a threat actor used stolen credentials to access a customer support case management system that contained HTTP Archive files. The threat actor used session cookies contained in those files to impersonate valid users at several Okta customers, including Cloudflare, BeyondTrust and 1Password.

Cloudflare initially believed it had prevented the attempted attack. In a blog post on Oct. 20 titled "How Cloudflare mitigated yet another Okta compromise," the company said the threat actor used a stolen authentication token to gain access to its Okta instance. Cloudflare said its Security Incident Response Team detected the intrusion and contained the attacker.

But in Thursday's disclosure, Cloudflare executives admitted the threat actor had moved beyond the Okta instance and gained access to its self-hosted Atlassian server.

"We've written about this before but, in summary, we were (for the second time) the victim of a compromise of Okta's systems which resulted in a threat actor gaining access to a set of credentials. These credentials were meant to all be rotated," Cloudflare executives wrote. "Unfortunately, we failed to rotate one service token and three service accounts (out of thousands) of credentials that were leaked during the Okta compromise."

Cloudflare said the service token and service account credentials were not rotated because it was mistakenly believed they were unused. It's unclear why they were believed to be unused.

TechTarget Editorial contacted Cloudflare for further comment, but the company had not responded at press time.