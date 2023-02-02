Azure Load Testing now GA with new speed, security options

Microsoft's Azure Load Testing has become generally available this week, offering development teams a fully managed service to validate the performance, scalability and quality of applications and services. This release, accessed within the Azure portal, includes new features such as quick test creation and supports Apache JMeter capabilities.

Azure Load Testing, first made available for public preview in November 2021, offers a suite of features that can help teams optimize infrastructure and enable advanced load testing scenarios, which can simulate high levels of traffic or user activity on an application, database or network. This isn't the first time Microsoft has offered a cloud-based testing service; the now-defunct Azure DevOps cloud-based load testing service officially retired in April 2021.

Load testing helps determine the system's ability to handle many concurrent users. By catching issues earlier in the development process, teams can save time and resources, ensuring applications and services are production ready, according to Microsoft.

This is a good move by Microsoft, said Holger Mueller, an analyst at Constellation Research. Load testing is important because developers need to know how well their software can scale, in part to reign in cloud costs. Load testing has also become more complex thanks to the public cloud because developers and testers don't have access to the machines they test code on, Mueller said.

"So the offering needs to come from the cloud provider," he said.

Finding scalability problems as soon as possible also avoids a negative user experience after deployment, said Larry Carvalho, principal consultant at RobustCloud.

In addition, the cost of running load testing may be an issue for developers working on a budget, he said. Plus, the added step could increase the time to deployment. An alternative is to run A/B testing with embedded scripts for feedback in the same environment, where the production version of the application is running so that developers can make an apples-to-apples comparison.

"This will accomplish the same result at a lower cost without slowing the development lifecycle," Carvalho said.