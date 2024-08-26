UX design principles: Why should testers know them?

A well-functioning application is useless if customers hate using it.

QA testing is valuable because it ensures applications are functional, meet contractual requirements and generate a positive user experience. QA testers can ensure that the application contributes significantly to customer satisfaction by testing for fundamental UX design principles.

Applications built with UX principles in mind stand apart in a crowded marketplace. Users perceive an application as worth their time when they can use it to accomplish their goals quickly and accurately. Testing teams must incorporate testing UX principles in all phases of the SDLC to ensure a user-worthy application that fulfills the user's needs.

Why are UX design principles important in software testing? UX design principles are vital to maximizing the value of testing for end users. Customers want more than simple functionality; they want enjoyable and intuitive products that save time and enable them to accomplish tasks without working around errors or figuring out complex navigation. QA testers who understand UX design principles can better detect design issues that negatively affect user experience. Understanding UX design also enables testers to provide more thorough and effective design review feedback. UX design aims to understand and solve user issues by creating products that make users more productive and features that make applications more enjoyable to use. The purpose of UX is to create an application that customers find valuable and enjoyable. Testers can positively affect application quality by including UX-focused tests throughout the SDLC. For example, teams add test cases for usability, accessibility and design consistency into existing regression and functional test suites. QA testing teams might also consider adding a half or full day of exploratory testing sessions that aim to ensure UX design principles have been applied appropriately within features. The UX design principles inform testing efforts to ultimately improve application success.

What are UX design principles? These top UX design principles can help QA teams positively influence customer experience and increase application success by structuring testing efforts around them. UX design should be treated as a dynamic part of product design and development on DevOps-driven teams. User centricity When the purpose of an application is to enable customers to accomplish a task, then testing must ensure the product enables just that. Creating a user-centric product means the entire software development team understands the user's goals. A customer-centric application puts the customer's need to accomplish a task above design and technical considerations. For example, a design may be sophisticated or modern but unable to help the user meet their goal. Consistency In the context of testing, consistency refers to testing the application in a way that uses design and coding patterns consistently. For example, button locations and button text must be consistent across application pages and functions. Testing ensures that the same functional and display patterns are used in the same way throughout the application. Consistency improves user experience by preventing the need to hunt down changing functional buttons or tabs. Hierarchy Testers must also check for logical hierarchy throughout the application or product family. Hierarchy has two variances: Visual. This refers to the layout of elements within application pages. Information architecture. This refers to the site map or architectural presentation, including navigational menus. Hierarchy testing ensures users can navigate through an application, including functional features and configuration settings. Verify that higher-priority actions display more prominently so users can quickly find the functions they use. Context The context principle in UX considers how each customer uses the application. For testing purposes, context determines what devices or other integrated applications the customers use. Testing how different environments, devices and supplemental hardware affect application performance for different users ensures a positive user experience. QA testers who understand UX design principles can better detect design issues that negatively affect user experience. User control The user control principle ensures the user is always in control. Testers should confirm that users can back out of actions without error. Additionally, testers should provide users with options to undo, redo, go forward or back, clear and reset any action. A user's experience depends on the ability to control the application and back out when needed. Accessibility Accessibility is an important component of UX. An application's success depends on not only meeting regulatory requirements for accessibility, but also making it work for all for a wide variety of users. Teams shouldn't cut the application's user base short by neglecting accessibility. Test to make sure all users can easily access, read and perform actions using various devices and viewing options. The more users, the more popular the application is. Usability Usability is a popular type of testing that teams frequently dismiss due to time constraints. However, testing usability confirms users can perform tasks intuitively, recover from errors and enjoyably accomplish goals. Enjoying an application can be as simple as successfully booking a flight or posting a lab result from a medical provider. When users can accomplish a task without friction, user experience significantly improves. There are also several UX laws that incorporate one or more UX design principles, including the following: Tesler's law. This law states that every application has an inherent amount of complexity that cannot be mitigated. For testers, it places emphasis on reducing the cognitive burden of figuring out how to use an application.

This law states that every application has an inherent amount of complexity that cannot be mitigated. For testers, it places emphasis on reducing the cognitive burden of figuring out how to use an application. Pareto principle. Also known as the 80/20 rule , the Pareto principle is where 20% of an application's features contribute to 80% of its impact. This principle might encourage testers to focus more testing efforts on the 20% of features that do the majority of the work.

Also known as the , the Pareto principle is where 20% of an application's features contribute to 80% of its impact. This principle might encourage testers to focus more testing efforts on the 20% of features that do the majority of the work. Occam's razor. Occam's razor states that the simplest explanation for a problem is the most likely explanation. This principle encourages application designs to avoid cluttered menus, multiple tabs and complex navigational paths.

Occam's razor states that the simplest explanation for a problem is the most likely explanation. This principle encourages application designs to avoid cluttered menus, multiple tabs and complex navigational paths. Doherty threshold. The Doherty threshold suggests there's a limit to the optimal amount of user engagement with technology that leads to a positive user experience. In some cases, less engagement adds perceived value. For example, development teams might purposefully add a delay to a certain function to increase its perceived value to the user. QA testing teams must understand which UX design principles or laws are the most critical for the application and its intended users. Add testing for the UX principles and rules that make the most sense when testing all of them is not feasible.