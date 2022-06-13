How test summary reports yield business value and benefits

High-quality applications perform better and help retain customers. Likewise, being transparent with risk and release information increases trust toward an IT organization. These are among the numerous benefits that test summary reports can help provide.

QA teams that produce test summary reports will find the documents useful for the following:

create analyzable and actionable data;

improve software quality;

increase development process efficiency;

determine the effects of changes to development processes;

track defects between release builds;

reduce risk; and

provide a historical data trail.

Test summary reports require time and effort, but they can increase the business value of software testing and boost customer loyalty.

Better track and improve software quality A test summary report typically contains information on where, how and when QA professionals execute tests on a specific release build. Additionally, the report includes passed or failed results for new and existing test cases. The document reports new defects, as well as where or in what functional area of the application the bugs occurred. The benefit and business value of the report reside in this data. By tracking test summary report results over time, a team can determine if software quality is staying consistent in each functional area -- or if there are areas of the application that are increasingly fragile. Application quality won't improve on its own; it needs to be measured. It's critical for a successful software application to improve rather than decline over time. Customer loyalty and trust are gained from improved quality, not from sustaining a consistent level of defects or an ongoing quality decline.

Improve brand recognition and trust Creating test summary reports -- and then being transparent about the collected data -- can build brand value and customer trust. Existing customers or perhaps even new clients can view the reports for a time period to gain an understanding of the application's development process. The test summary report gives customers an overall view of what quality standards a team uses and the effectiveness of its testing. One could also further analyze the data through charts and other visual analysis. When an IT organization shares test summary reports with customers, those users get a better feel for where defects may exist and which areas of the application tend to generate defects. It may not be comfortable to acknowledge that defects exist, but they do and always will. What's important is how an organization responds to the defects. Does it act quickly and sufficiently to fix them? Do those fixes prevent recurrence? Ideally, a test summary report demonstrates to customers that a QA/test team excels at such tasks. Additionally, valuable data on the effectiveness of the test coverage is important. Customers may spot gaps and choose to fill those gaps with their own user acceptance testing. Transparency builds trust. Growing the business brand by building a loyal, trusting customer base means sharing meaningful and useful data with customers. The test summary report provides valid, factual and useful data.