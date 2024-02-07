How can flape storage help my organization?

Flape, a combination of flash and tape, might seem counterintuitive on the surface.

After all, flash is a newer technology used in high-end storage arrays, whereas tape has been around for generations. In fact, some industry analysts have been predicting tape's demise for years. But flash and tape's unlikely pairing offers significant benefits.

Pros and cons of flash and tape To understand the benefits that flape storage brings, users must consider the strengths and weaknesses of flash and tape. Flash storage is popular for a reason. The main benefit to using flash, particularly NVMe, is that it is fast. Additionally, flash media does not contain any moving parts. As such, it tends to consume less power than traditional spinning disks. And, unlike spinning disks, flash media is quiet, and it produces comparatively little heat. Despite these benefits, flash storage has at least one significant shortcoming: Flash drives tend to have relatively low capacity. While high-capacity flash drives exist, the cost per gigabyte tends to increase sharply. Tape tends to have the opposite problem. Tape offers huge storage capacity at a low price per gigabyte, but unless users perform a linear operation, tape is slow. In addition, tape is a sustainable form of storage, given its relatively low power consumption. Flape offers the performance of flash and the capacity of tape, all at a fraction of the cost of an all-flash array.