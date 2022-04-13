IDrive takes aim at Backblaze, Wasabi with new e2 service

IDrive Inc., a personal storage and backup-as-a-service vendor, is expanding further into enterprise and business storage with IDrive e2, a cloud object storage service with S3 compatibility.

IDrive e2, now generally available, offers the first 10 GB of object storage free with additional space priced at $.004 GB per month. IDrive said it charges no ingress or egress fees for the service and doesn't charge for downloading data.

For comparison, AWS charges around $.023 per GB for the first 50 TB per month for the S3 Standard storage class.

The price and feature list puts them into direct competition with other S3-compatible object storage services providers, such as Backblaze, Wasabi and Seagate's Lyve Cloud, said Marc Staimer, president of Dragon Slayer Consulting.

"They took a page out of Backblaze's book," Staimer said. "They have the extra capacity. Why not try to sell it."

Business-class storage IDrive has been in business since 1995, primarily selling online backup software and storage to individuals and small businesses, with some expansion of its backup services into the enterprise market. The company currently manages about 400 PB of data across 4 million users, according to Raghu Kulkarni, CEO of IDrive. The experience of building up the data center infrastructure and storing data for both personal use and smaller businesses made the addition of object storage a natural progression, Kulkarni said. "We are a little bit late to the game, so to speak, but we wanted to create something that was very unique," he said. "It was a natural extension for our engineers." Despite the ubiquity of the S3 protocol among cloud developers and storage services, the Amazon Simple Storage Service remains a proprietary protocol of AWS, Staimer said. Taking the time to develop that interoperability is worthwhile, as it expands IDrive e2 use cases to popular application and service connections using the S3 protocol, Kulkarni said. He specifically noted that Veeam customers could use IDrive e2 to store backups. "You don't have to train or educate anyone on S3," Kulkarni said. "It's a plug-and-play approach." Beyond S3 compatibility, IDrive e2 also includes features such as bucket versioning and object lock as well as a web console to manage data. IDrive e2 has eight data centers in the U.S., but the company plans to expand its footprint with data centers in Western Europe and Asia-Pacific.