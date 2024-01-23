Nexsan adds data protection to NV6000 unified storage

Nexsan expanded its portfolio this week with a new unified storage system with built-in data protection to help combat ransomware in a cost-effective manner.

The new Unity NV6000, part of Nexsan's unified storage line, is a hybrid array that combines flash and HDDs to help customers consolidate file, block and object workloads and simplify storage infrastructure management. The NV6000 also comes with built-in immutable snapshots for volume and file systems and can work with Nexsan's archive data vault, Assureon, for what the vendor calls "unbreakable backup."

Adding some level of data protection to primary storage is becoming table stakes now, according to Marc Staimer, president of Dragon Slayer Consulting. Cybersecurity and resilience are no longer just a nice feature, but a need.

"At the end of the day, if you don't have it, you're in trouble," he said.

Nexsan is taking its reliable and cost-effective storage and adding security elements through immutable snapshots, Staimer said.

Unbreakable backup Immutable snapshots come standard on the NV6000, according to the vendor. However, when used in conjunction with its Assureon write once, read many backup device, the backups become unbreakable, Nexsan said. Assureon adds a self-healing, replicated environment. Immutable snapshots can't be changed once created, so in that sense it is unbreakable, according to Dave Raffo, an independent IT analyst. While NV6000 and Assureon add several layers of security, the features aren't unique to Nexsan, Raffo said. Infinidat, for example, added cyber resiliency to its InfiniBox SSA II back in August 2022. "They're not doing anything that other [storage vendors] aren't doing," he said, adding that Nexsan is increasing these features for its core small to medium-sized enterprises and SMB markets. Physically, the NV6000 is similar to the rest of Nexsan's Unity line, Raffo said. Unlike Infinidat, Nexsan is going after the midmarket, where S3 object support is a selling point, he said. "A lot of object storage is built for petabyte-and-up implementation," Raffo said. "[Nexsan] can do much smaller object storage and still write to S3." The Nexsan NV6000 adds data protection to unified storage.