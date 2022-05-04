Dell cuts data center redundancy for SMC Corporation

LAS VEGAS -- SMC Corporation wants to connect its dozens of IT departments across more than 50 countries to a single data center that supports a private hybrid cloud and company buildings across the globe.

The company tasked Jon St. Arnaud, global infrastructure manager at SMC Corporation of America, with bringing this data center plan to life, and St. Arnaud ultimately found his answer with Dell Technologies.

"Everything [else] we looked at required manual intervention," St. Arnaud said from Dell Technologies World 2022. "Dell brought the entire suitcase."

For St. Arnaud, Dell's suitcase included VxRail hyper-converged systems to build out company technology infrastructure while relying on PowerScale scale-out NAS for storage along with Dell CyberSense security tools for cyber resiliency and air-gapping data.

Since initiating the contract with Dell, the company has reduced 85 IT departments worldwide to 12 data centers in the past year with redundant services and off-site backups. Those IT departments varied in size from just a handful of support staff with some on-premises hardware to more nuanced operations with local automation of services.

Automating automation SMC Corporation engineers and manufactures pneumatic technology such as air cylinders and valves and associated industrial automation technology. The company, which has subsidiaries and joint ventures around the world and an extensive global sales network, is based in Japan with its U.S. subsidiary office located in Noblesville, Ind. Previously, the SMC IT departments across the world operated independently of each other, relying on disconnected on-premises data centers that complicated how engineering teams collaborated on new CAD designs. "Engineers around the planet all need access to those files," said St. Arnaud, a three-year SMC employee and a 30-year IT veteran. The process couldn't be solved overnight with a lift and shift into a cloud hyperscaler such as AWS, especially as company policy prioritized protecting trade secrets. You can't move 85 functional IT departments into the clouds overnight. Jon St. ArnaudGlobal infrastructure manager, SMC Corporation of America "You can't move 85 functional IT departments into the clouds overnight," St. Arnaud said. He's since assisted the company in creating new, more centralized data center locations every month for the past year, steering away from 85 separate IT stacks into the current 12 data centers. When choosing how to break down its IT and data silos, SMC considered vendors beyond Dell Technologies such as NetApp, but ultimately selected Dell as its storage products enabled easy installation of additional storage nodes. "If we have to expand storage or go deep, we can just drop [another node] in," St. Arnaud said. "We want a stack of SSDs as deep as we can. We can look at the storage [of] a [single] object rather than break down those components."