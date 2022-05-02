Dell's Apex now offers managed cyber recovery service

LAS VEGAS -- Dell Technologies has added Dell Apex Cyber Recovery Services, a new managed service, to its infrastructure-as-a-service Apex portfolio.

The company touted the new addition as part of a keynote speech during the first day at Dell Technologies World 2022, which is convening in person for the first time since 2019.

Dell Apex Cyber Recovery Service promises a "cloud experience" for recovery from cyber attacks such as ransomware. Features of the service include automatic anomaly detection, such as highlighting compromised snapshots and data; immutable off-site data vaults; and one point of contact for subscribers during a recovery emergency.

The company also expanded its PowerProtect data protection and backup platform with two cyber recovery products, CyberSense for Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS and Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for Microsoft Azure. The products are available from the respective cloud hyperscalers.

Dell Apex Cyber Recovery Service is available in North America with additional geographic rollouts to follow. The new cyber recovery products for AWS and Microsoft Azure "will be globally available in the second half of 2022," according to Dell Technologies.

Binary vault Like other Apex services, Dell Technologies said it will manage day-to-day recovery operations and data vault maintenance with standardized configurations chosen by users. Spokespeople for Dell said the service grew out of the company's expertise in managing about 2,000 existing customer data vaults. Managed cyber recovery services answer a need for one-click recovery likely faced by Apex customers, said Andrew Smith, a research manager at IDC. He expects the product to eventually grow with additional features and guarantees for customers such as minimum service-level agreements (SLAs) along with faster recovery times. The service isn't a new idea, lacking some of the aforementioned features and following in the wake of managed services offered by other companies, but it fills out the disaster and data recovery service niche for Dell Technologies, Smith said. "It plays well with the use cases Dell is doing in Apex," Smith said. "It's a good addition but not a paradigm shift. … They're still feeling out what works for their install base."

Cloud recovery in an Azure sky PowerProtect Cyber Recovery brings the company's data isolation and immutability software to Microsoft Azure. The software made its hyperscaler debut on AWS in December. PowerProtect Cyber Recovery was previously only deployable on premises with Dell hardware or through Dell Technologies' private cloud service partner Faction. PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for Microsoft Azure enables users to deploy an isolated data vault in the public cloud for protection from ransomware and other cyber attacks. Recovery from a vault can take place in the customer's data center, a new Azure private network or an unimpacted Azure environment. The software also incorporates multifactor authentication for additional protection against compromised data and environments. A Dell spokesperson confirmed pricing for PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for Microsoft Azure would apply the model used for AWS to Azure Blob object storage. CyberSense for Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS bolts on additional capabilities for AWS PowerProtect customers. CyberSense capabilities include adaptive analytics for metadata and file scanning to find compromised files, diagnose how the data was compromised and expedite data recovery. Users can also activate file and database monitoring to trigger cyber attack warnings and recover to the last usable recovery point. Pricing for CyberSense is determined by storage needed, level of support provided and the length of the purchase, according to Dell.