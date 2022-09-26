HPE expands Alletra with lower prices and more options

HPE has expanded its block storage line, adding a new hybrid array aimed at customers that don't have the highest performance needs and are trying to lower costs.

The new HPE Alletra 5000 array uses both flash and spinning disks for general-purpose and secondary storage workloads or use cases where high-performance isn't a requirement. Customers can purchase the Alletra 5000 as a standalone array in the $25K-$50K range or consumed as-a-service through HPE GreenLake.

The HPE Alletra 5000 builds off 3PAR/Primara and Nimble, according to Dave Raffo, an analyst at Evaluator Group. While those two were all-flash, the hybrid Alletra 5000 expands capacity and lowers costs.

"Nimble storage has been around and was good before HPE acquired them," Raffo said. "Choosing to build this array off of Nimble is choosing to build off a proven technology."

What's under the hood According to HPE, the Alletra 5000 can house up to 21 HDDs and up to 6 SSDs, for a total capacity of 294 TB. The array supports up to six additional enclosures, bringing total raw, uncompressed capacity up to 1.2 PB, according to Sandeep Singh, vice president of product management for data infrastructure at HPE. Even though the Alletra 5000 is hybrid, it comes with all the data reduction benefits offered by HPE, including variable block, deduplication and compression, Singh said. As a result, effective capacity can be much higher. Many organizations go the all-flash route to ensure that they have enough performance for their applications, according to Scott Sinclair, an analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), a division of TechTarget. Even with the price of flash on the decline, however, it may make sense for organizations that don't need flash to consider other options. "There are still gains to be had within a hybrid [storage] environment," he said. "There is still a demand for hybrid storage." The 5000 has triple-parity RAID and redundant storage controllers to offer high availability. The new array model is built on Nimble innovations that are still paying dividends, such as a high level of simplicity, Singh said. As with the rest of the Alletra line, the 5000 brings with it a cloud operational model, he said.

Built for cloud Users manage the Alletra 5000 through the HPE Cloud Console or the HPE GreenLake, Singh said. It uses InfoSight for AI-based analytics that can also optimize setup of both hardware and use cases. This level of AIOps provided by InfoSight, managing hardware and predicting and correcting issues, shifts the operations to be app-centric, making the infrastructure invisible. "InfoSight can look at all HPE systems, all the customer systems in the world, and better form algorithms and come up with better best practices for customers around improving performance or capacity utilization," Raffo said. ESG's Sinclair said Nimble brought a lot of value to the table in both hardware and software, but InfoSight really made Nimble stand out. "InfoSight was, in my opinion, one of the true game changers of how they came in and built the environment and in terms of how it helps serve users' environments," Sinclair said. "It is great to see HPE continue to support and innovate around InfoSight in the Alletra brand." This level of technology has gone from higher enterprise use cases to more entry-level in the Alletra 5000 that is now a part of GreenLake, Sinclair said.