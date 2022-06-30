HPE GreenLake achieves everything as a service

LAS VEGAS -- According to Antonio Neri, CEO of HPE, the company has achieved its goal of delivering everything as a service. Customers, however, still have some questions.

"Three years ago, as we continued our own transformative journey, I promised to deliver everything as a service by the end of 2022," Neri explained in his opening keynote at this week's HPE Discover 2022, referring to all products and tools delivered as a service. "Thanks to HPE GreenLake, I can proudly say we have achieved that goal."

HPE has transformed into a platform company that delivers services to clients worldwide, according to Neri. He added that the company will continue to go through a cultural transformation both in how it innovates technology in the future and how it approaches go-to-market and sales initiatives.

Hardware takes a back seat There was only one hardware announcement at HPE's annual user conference, the new Ampere Arm Server. While HPE is changing as a company, Neri said, it isn't as black and white as using the hardware as only a backbone for GreenLake. Going forward, there will be a focus on software and services, but hardware will still be offered. "What they dialed down is some of the hardware messaging, to make way for the message of GreenLake," said Patrick Moorhead, an analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. HPE has been providing storage as a service for some time, Moorhead said. HPE GreenLake makes everything as a service.