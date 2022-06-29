HPE GreenLake adds new Zerto disaster recovery services

LAS VEGAS -- HPE seeks to sell its popular Zerto disaster recovery software and other backup products to more than just recovery power users through the company's GreenLake SaaS portfolio.

HPE GreenLake for Disaster Recovery and new capabilities in HPE Backup and Recovery Service for GreenLake launched at HPE Discover 2022 this week.

HPE GreenLake for Disaster Recovery, currently available in technical preview, supports the Zerto Platform within HPE's GreenLake SaaS ecosystem. HPE acquired Zerto in July 2021 to add its technology into GreenLake.

The HPE Backup and Recovery Service, which was added to GreenLake last year, now has new features and support for AWS Elastic Block Store (EBS) and Elastic Cloud Compute (EC2) Instances backup and recovery.

HPE's claims of simplifying the DR purchase and usage could introduce more customers to the GreenLake ecosystem, said Krista Macomber, senior analyst at Evaluator Group. The cost of Zerto's technology must be competitive with other DRaaS products. Zerto Platform competitors include VMware Site Recovery Manager, Veritas InfoScale Availability, Veeam Availability Orchestrator and other popular platforms.

"The concept of streamlining, simplifying and optimizing IT is especially important for data protection," she said. "This is a space where cost has always been king, but protection environments are larger and more complex than ever before and cyber attacks are relentless."

Zerto fills the GreenLake HPE GreenLake for Disaster Recovery combines the GreenLake user experience with the Zerto Platform's capabilities, which include granular disaster recovery of VMs, containers and other infrastructure through journaling instead of timed snapshots. HPE GreenLake for Disaster Recovery brings those capabilities to the HPE Data Services Cloud Console, enabling users to purchase and consume the DR service similar to cloud hyperscalers, such as AWS or Microsoft Azure, with Zerto's RPO and RTO guarantees. The full suite of Zerto capabilities is available through the console, but the standalone version of Zerto, which was updated earlier this year, will remain available for sale and will be supported into the future, according to Zerto executives. Zerto executives expect the existing Zerto product to remain popular with power users who build their own automated capabilities for hybrid cloud environments across hyperscalers, on-premises hardware and other private clouds. HPE GreenLake for Disaster Recovery should evolve to meet those users needs, but will initially focus on users who may not want to tinker with APIs or those who seek to protect single environments. Zerto's capabilities will expand further in GreenLake, executives said, with features such as user-defined RTOs and RPOs. Final pricing outside of the preview has yet to be determined.