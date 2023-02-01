Hard drives fall on hard times

Revenue for hard drive manufacturers is down but not out as they see some signs of market improvement and newer technologies on the horizon.

Seagate and Western Digital (WD) are the two largest HDD suppliers in the world, accounting for 80% of the market in 2021, according to Statista. Both companies have seen a drop in revenue over the last six months, and in Seagate's case, a round of layoffs. However, both companies are pushing on with innovation in density per drive -- one of the key selling points of the technology.

WD released its fiscal second-quarter 2023 earnings Tuesday, where it reported a 36% decline in total revenue year over year and a 34% decline in HDD revenue year over year. WD has also entered into agreements with Apollo Global Management and Elliott Investment Management for convertible preferred equity investments of $900 million.

"We continue to take action to reset the business in response to the post-pandemic environment by optimizing our cost structure and strengthening our liquidity," said David Goeckeler, Western Digital CEO, in a press statement.

Last week, Seagate reported a 41% year over year decline in HDD revenue during its second-quarter earnings for fiscal 2023. The company said it took a net loss of $33 million, its first quarterly loss since 2016. In its first-quarter earnings for fiscal 2023, which ended Sept. 30, Seagate reported a 35% drop in revenue and told investors it planned to lay off 3,000 workers.

During Seagate's earnings call last week, CEO Dave Mosley attributed the downturn in earnings to several factors, including COVID-19 restrictions in China that slowed sales, an oversupply of nearline HDDs by hyperscalers, more cautious demands due to signs of an economic slowdown and disruptions affecting consumer-facing markets.

"These factors remained at play during the December quarter and weighed heavily on the mass capacity markets, resulting in a 10% sequential decline in mass capacity revenue," Mosley said.

What went wrong The largest buyers of HDDs are the major cloud companies, and they are feeling the effects of a slowing economy, with Amazon, Google and Microsoft recently laying off workers and reducing their spending, according to Ed Burns, a research director at IDC. Hyperscalers are going to continue to grow, just not like it was before, and that will have an adverse impact on HDD purchases. Ed BurnsResearch director, IDC "Hyperscalers are going to continue to grow, just not like it was before, and that will have an adverse impact on HDD purchases," Burns said. Both HDD vendors said supply chain disruptions -- which reached an apex during COVID-19 where certain components couldn't be acquired -- continue. Now, however, companies are sitting on too much inventory as opposed to not enough. The slowdown in spending from hyperscalers is coupled with softening device sales, which affects associated applications, according to Thomas Coughlin, president of analyst firm Coughlin Associates. "The decline in legacy applications and the lowering of buying of nearline drives by the big data center guys has really impacted [HDD manufacturers]," Coughlin said. HDDs are generally known for high density at a lower cost. WD and Seagate have continued to focus on density over the last year. In May 2022, WD released a 22 TB conventional magnetic recording HDD and a 26 TB shingled magnetic recording HDD, with data tracks that slightly overlap like roof shingles, allowing for greater density. Seagate began shipping 20 TB HDDs at the end of 2021, a 2 TB increase over their predecessor. The density innovation might be slowing sales, according to Steve McDowell, principal analyst and founding partner at NAND Research. "You can get a 24 TB HDD right now, whereas before I would have to buy three 8 TB HDDs," McDowell said. Fewer drives can fill the orders due to the higher capacity. However, denser, cost-effective drives will be more attractive as storage needs increase and the storage market turns around, he said.