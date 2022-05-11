Western Digital ups the ante with 26 TB HDDs, new SSDs

Western Digital has taken the lead in the race to deliver higher capacity storage with the release of two new HDDs, 26 TB and 22 TB drives, as well as a higher performant, new form factor SSD.

Western Digital (WD) plans to deliver a new 26 TB HDD, dubbed UltraSMR, along with a conventional magnetic recording (CMR) drive, the 22 TB Ultrastar DC HC570 HDD. On the SSD front, WD is sampling its PCIe Gen 4, Ultrastar DC SN650 NVMe SSD that includes both a 2.5-inch form factor and an E1.L form factor.

The need for storage capacity is accelerating, particularly among hyperscalers that hunger for more capacity to support users driving the demand up every day, according to Ashley Gorakhpurwalla, executive vice president of the HDD business unit at WD.

"[Multiple exabytes of data] have been created, going to multiple cloud platforms, getting archived and replicated," Gorakhpurwalla said. "Unstructured data is pumped into recommendation engines, into advertising engines, into content filters and copyright filters. "

A few years ago, total hard drive shipments approached a zettabyte, Gorakhpurwalla said. Within a few years there will be a demand for multiple zettabytes a year. To deliver on that, there must be a focus on capacity and density.

WD goes ultra WD unveiled the largest HDD to date with the 26 TB shingled-magnetic recording (SMR) drive. SMR drives have data tracks that partially overlap like a shingle, allowing up to 10% more capacity per disk, with the drawback of delayed random writes. Combining SMR with OptiNAND, a combination of HDD and flash that helps extend the capacity, can increase capacity an additional 20% to 30% in total, Gorakhpurwalla said. This increase of capacity goes directly to customers total cost of ownership (TCO), a large jump compared to typical HDD capacity, Gorakhpurwalla said. Having a 26 TB HDD when the closest competitor offers 20 TB is fairly significant, according to Tom Coughlin, president of Coughlin Associates, a digital storage consulting firm. It gives WD the highest capacity HDD currently, but its HDD lacks the dual actuator seen in competing technology from Seagate, which is expected to catch up in capacity as well. "It is a minimal additional cost to do the dual actuator, just split the actuator," resulting in near double the performance, Coughlin said.

Race to the largest capacity This increased capacity is in demand from companies with growing storage needs, like cloud document storage provider Dropbox. Dropbox uses a hybrid environment to support its 700 million users and their 800 billion pieces of content. The type of content stored in Dropbox, as well as the storage needs, are changing, said Ali Zafar, head of hybrid infrastructure at Dropbox, during the What's Next Western Digital event in San Francisco this week. "Over the last decade, the type of data has changed, where now we have a lot of richer media. That's where SMR comes in," Zafar said. "It allows us to scale efficiently and rapidly. And when we talk about the advantages of SMR, it's the additional capacity [that] has been a game changer for us." New technology, such as the 26 TB HDDs, allow Dropbox to scale while optimizing the company's TCO, Zafar said. WD also introduced this week the largest CMR drive on the market, at 22 TB. This HDD also uses the company's OptiNAND. OptiNAND provides 64 GB of NAND memory for metadata to increase capacity per platter by freeing up space. Unlike the previous nine-disk HDD released by WD in August 2021, the new one uses 10-disks, like its competitor Seagate, with two more terabytes under the hood. Another technology used to hit the higher capacity was energy-assisted perpendicular magnetic recording (ePMR), a technology that applies a small electrical current to create a more consistent write, using less space. This technology is used in WD's 16 and 18 TB HDD, Gorakhpurwalla said. The 22 TB HDD ships to customers next month and the 26 TB will begin shipping in the summer of 2022. Expanding capacity with HDDs is only part of the solution for hyperscalers, according to WD; they will need the performance of flash storage as well.