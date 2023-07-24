IBM FlashSystem 5045 aids access to storage cyber resilience

IBM recently launched the FlashSystem 5045, a new generation of its FlashSystem 5000 series, designed to address the needs of small to midsize enterprises and simplify cyber-protection.

The new system includes the following notable cyber-resilience features:

Safeguarded Copy . This feature enables IT teams to create immutable and isolated copies to help protect against cyber attacks and speed up recovery.

IBM now requires multiple layers of authentication before authorization to access any FlashSystem storage, including the 5045. Two-Person Integrity. Two independent users must execute critical functions such as deletion, encryption or copying of data.

IBM is extending its cyber-resilience features across its storage portfolio, making these capabilities -- including IBM Safeguarded Copy -- more accessible in the FlashSystem 5000 series. For example, the Safeguarded Copy functionality enables users to create point-in-time copies of a volume.

According to IBM, these copies are then hidden, becoming unaddressable and unalterable, which protects them from being changed, deleted or encrypted -- and ultimately increasing protection against malicious attacks. IBM Safeguarded Copy is already available in the higher-end flash system arrays. Bringing it to the FlashSystem 5045 improves accessibility to better ransomware protection and recovery, which is what matters.