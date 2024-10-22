Can RPM move the needle on post-discharge care for AKI?

Acute kidney injury has skyrocketed in the United States since the mid-2000s, prompting an urgent need for improved management of AKI. This population typically requires hospitalization and continued support following discharge. Since remote patient monitoring has proven effective in supporting at-home care, one preeminent healthcare provider organization is employing RPM to enhance post-discharge care for AKI survivors.

Rochester, Minnesota-based Mayo Clinic launched its RPM program for AKI survivors in October 2021. Recently published research reveals that the program is feasible, driving interventions that can help boost kidney health and address AKI complications.

AKI -- in which the kidneys are unable to filter waste from the blood -- can cause fatigue, high blood pressure, chest pain, and, in some severe cases, seizures or coma. AKI prevalence rose from 80 per 1,000 patient-years in 2007 to 242 per 1,000 patient-years in 2022, according to the CDC.

The post-discharge period is especially critical for those who undergo hospitalization for AKI because, without proper management, these patients can experience poor outcomes, including an increased risk of cardiovascular events, progression of chronic kidney disease after AKI and long-term mortality.

RPM can help ensure that AKI survivors are receiving critical support that addresses post-discharge needs; however, the research shows that there might be limits to what RPM can achieve in this area.

Setting up an RPM program for AKI According to Erin F. Barreto, Pharm.D., clinical pharmacist, researcher and associate professor of medicine and pharmacy at Mayo Clinic, the health system decided to launch an RPM program for AKI survivors to fill gaps in follow-up care post-discharge. "We need[ed] to help them find ways to stay in their homes so they can keep working and living while still getting adequate care," she said in an interview. "And so, we developed the AKI remote patient monitoring program, which is one of several remote patient monitoring programs that exists and is supported by the Mayo Clinic Center for Digital Health." The data has demonstrated the potential for acute kidney injury survivors' care to be affected through interventions like diuretic management, potassium supplementation, increased monitoring, emergency department referral -- all of those are sufficiently promising to continue to propel forward with AKI RPM. Erin F. Barreto, Pharm.D.Clinical pharmacist, researcher and associate professor of medicine and pharmacy, Mayo Clinic The AKI RPM program involves identifying potential AKI patients during hospitalization who would benefit from continued monitoring after discharge. The enrolled patients receive a blood pressure cuff, scale and tablet. They measure their blood pressure and weight daily and transmit the readings to their care team in the Center for Digital Health, who monitors the data. "If there are indications that the vital signs or the symptoms that they're having are out of normal, then there are escalation pathways that allow that [data] to get to the care providers to make sure that [the patients] have the resources they need," Barreto said. "So, for example, if all of a sudden they have gained five pounds and they are newly short of breath, then we might call an advanced practice provider and see if they want to do anything different with their medications or talk to a nephrologist about whether they need even more monitoring." The patients are also scheduled for routine maintenance lab tests at the clinic about once a week to monitor their kidney health. Patients remain in the program for at least four weeks and a maximum of three months. Depending on their clinical needs, they either move into Mayo Clinic's chronic kidney disease care clinic or return to their primary care provider. "[We try] to make sure that that transition is seamless, and then they're aware of how best to care for them[selves] from a kidney perspective moving forward," Barreto said. The AKI RPM program aims to improve post-discharge care for AKI survivors in numerous ways. For one, AKI patients experience electrolyte changes, including changes to potassium levels, which can be life-threatening, Barreto explained. RPM helps care teams track these changes and intervene before they result in severe illness or death. Another significant issue facing AKI patients is that they might have a buildup of fluid if they haven't fully recovered when they leave the hospital. "That fluid can cause weight gain and shortness of breath," Barreto noted. "It can cause heart problems, and you need medications to try and remove that fluid from your body. In the same way, as your kidneys are healing, they're trying to relearn how to remove that fluid from their body, and sometimes they put too much urine out while they're still getting reorganized after being injured. And so, you can end up dry in the sense that you can have too little fluid circulating, and that can increase your risk of having AKI again in the future." Thus, it is vital to effectively manage the utilization of diuretics -- medications that help rid the body of excess fluid -- following AKI hospitalization. RPM offers a convenient, real-time view of diuretic use and its effects, enabling clinicians to adjust the medications as needed to prevent recurrent episodes of AKI or the progression to chronic kidney disease. Though the RPM program has the potential to enhance post-discharge care for AKI survivors, Baretto noted several key considerations that organizations must be aware of to ensure its success, including having a process in place to help identify suitable patients for the program. "Many patients who have acute kidney injury also have heart disease and lung disease and are admitted to the hospital for infections and brain problems and all of these other things," she said. "And so acute kidney injury is kind of a diffuse problem that affects a whole host of patients across the practice. Trying to figure out exactly how to choose patients for the program [in a way] that is thoughtful and equitable and doesn't add complexity to already complex care for people, I think, can be a challenge." Initially, the health system tasked their inpatient kidney specialists with identifying viable candidates for the program, she added. However, not every patient with AKI is cared for by a kidney specialist. So, the Mayo Clinic developed screening lists that can be used across service lines to identify patients for the program equitably. Another consideration was digital health literacy, which is the level of access and comfort a person has with digital health tools. Mayo Clinic's Center for Digital Health has created a team to address this issue. The team sends new candidate packages to newly enrolled participants in the various technology-supported programs the health system offers. They also contact patients directly to train them on digital health tools and answer questions. "As a team, we have had to be a little bit more adaptable, which is expected when you open a program; you have to keep it kind of restrained until you figure out how it's going and where your gaps are and what you need to shore up," Barreto said.