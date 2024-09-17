Combatting chronic disease among Medicaid patients with RPM

Though virtual healthcare has the potential to expand healthcare access well beyond the bounds of hospital walls, social determinants of health, or SDOH, and other factors can prevent certain people from adopting and using virtual care tools. The COVID-19 pandemic laid bare this thorny issue. On the one hand, virtual care played a critical role in enabling people to access healthcare, but on the other, vulnerable populations were often unable to reap the benefits of virtual care.

To close these virtual care gaps, healthcare providers and payers are increasingly joining forces. A recent example is the partnership between New Orleans-based Ochsner Health and Louisiana-based Medicaid managed care plan AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana. Together, the organizations plan to expand access to digital care services for chronic disease management to Medicaid beneficiaries across the state.

During the pandemic, all 50 states and Washington, D.C., updated their Medicaid programs to provide reimbursement for some form of live video-based telehealth. As of October 2023, 33 states offered some Medicaid reimbursement for store-and-forward telehealth, 37 for remote patient monitoring (RPM) and 43 for audio-only telehealth.

This resulted in a significant jump in the utilization of virtual care modalities, including RPM, among Medicaid patients. While RPM can significantly improve chronic disease outcomes among Medicaid populations -- a population that experiences high rates of chronic disease -- partnerships between healthcare stakeholders are necessary to solidify ongoing access to RPM services and tools.

Forging the RPM partnership Though the partnership with AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana began earlier this year, Ochsner Health's efforts to improve chronic disease management within the Medicaid population are longstanding, primarily due to the urgent support this population needs. You're dealing with a world where the average primary care provider just doesn't have the time with their patient that they'd ultimately like to have, and he or she has to deal with an awful lot ... So, what we realized as a health system, just looking at our patient population, was that there might be a better way to leverage technology to treat these conditions. Dan ShieldsCEO, Ochsner Digital Medicine "[The Medicaid population is] a very underserved population," said Dan Shields, CEO of Ochsner Digital Medicine, in an interview. "It's a population that does suffer from negative outcomes in chronic conditions, especially around these cardiometabolic conditions, which is kind of an umbrella term, but hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, things like that. And we felt that as the biggest healthcare provider [in the state] ... it was the right thing to do." The health system has spent the last few years piloting an RPM program focused on multiple chronic diseases for Louisiana Medicaid beneficiaries. Following successful results, Ochsner sought a partner to expand the program within the state's Medicaid population. Enter AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana. The healthcare payer offers Medicaid and Louisiana Children's Health Insurance Program plans. As of June 2020, its Medicaid enrollment totaled 208,885 Louisiana residents. The partnership with Ochsner was an easy decision for AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana, according to Kyle Viator, the healthcare payer's market president. "Ochsner is highly respected and the largest provider in our network in the state," said Viator in an interview. "And so, to have someone with the sophistication and the technology that is based in Louisiana available to our membership was just a no-brainer in terms of bringing them on." The partnership went live on Jan. 1, 2024, offering AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana members with hypertension and type 2 diabetes access to Ochsner Digital Medicine's RPM program.

How the RPM program works Typically, chronic disease management occurs within the primary care setting. But Shields noted that the severe primary care provider shortage nationally and in most states is a significant barrier to ongoing chronic care. According to data from America's Health Rankings, there are 216.9 active primary care providers per 100,000 population in Louisiana. As a result, PCPs are struggling to meet the demands of the chronic disease population in the state. "You're dealing with a world where the average primary care provider just doesn't have the time with their patient that they'd ultimately like to have, and he or she has to deal with an awful lot ... So, what we realized as a health system, just looking at our patient population, was that there might be a better way to leverage technology to treat these conditions," Shields said. The RPM program targets hypertension and type 2 diabetes. Patients with these chronic diseases who had a potentially preventable admission, readmission or emergency department visit event within the last 18 months can be enrolled by their care manager or referred to the program by their PCP. We do not see any difference in terms of access and availability. I think that, especially when it comes to a personal device, it is really the norm in our society today, whether it's the Medicaid population or any other payer. Kyle ViatorMarket president, AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana Once enrolled, the patient receives monitoring devices from the health system. For example, hypertension patients receive a blood pressure cuff, and type 2 diabetes patients receive a glucometer. The devices connect to the patient's smartphone or tablet, transmitting readings that are submitted to the Ochsner Digital Medicine care team. "And that's really where the difference comes in because remote patient monitoring is not new," said Shields. "That's been around for a while. When we start getting those readings in, we actually surface that to a care team that's dedicated to this program, [which includes] a licensed clinician and health coaching to focus on the diet, exercise -- the things that contribute to the condition." If the readings are abnormal or the patient's health is trending down, the care team jumps into action. "Our care team can change medications, change dosages, change frequency to really do everything we would normally do to manage the condition in a primary care setting or a clinic setting," Shields said. "But we're doing it remotely." As a result, patients can manage their condition from the comfort of their homes, and clinicians can make decisions based on relevant, timely data. Through the RPM program, the Ochsner care team receives data at least once or twice a week, whereas, in the primary care setting, that data is typically only collected every six months or so, Shields noted. According to the CDC, about 22.5% of hypertension patients in the U.S. have their hypertension under control. Shields stated that during the pilot, Ochsner's RPM program resulted in about 80% of hypertension patients being able to bring their hypertension under control.