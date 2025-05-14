Why Cedars-Sinai is becoming a digital health venture builder

Health systems on a digital transformation journey have no shortage of digital health solutions. However, the options available in the market don't always align with a health system's unique needs. Increasingly, prominent health systems are creating digital development arms to help shape the solutions being brought to the market.

Cedars-Sinai's newly launched Digital Innovation Platform is the latest example of this move. Through the new hub, the health system, in partnership with healthcare venture builder Redesign Health, plans to build and scale digital health companies.

Cedars-Sinai has run a digital health accelerator since 2016. However, the new initiative allows for a deeper investment in the digital healthcare market, enabling the health system to take a targeted technology-enabled approach to healthcare's most trenchant problems, Bardia Nabet, associate director of digital strategy and business development at Cedars-Sinai, told Virtual Healthcare.

WHAT IS THE DIGITAL INNOVATION PLATFORM? Cedars-Sinai's Digital Innovation Platform has three components: the venture builder model, the entrepreneurship program and the data platform. Nabet described the venture builder model as an end-to-end engine, starting at the idea for a digital health solution, followed by market assessments, bringing in a founder and funding the company, and ultimately, building the solution and implementing it at Cedars-Sinai and other health systems. "What we're really focused on is actually being able to build the solutions that we know will solve our problems from a health system perspective," he said. The next component, the enterprise entrepreneurship program, aims to foster a culture of innovation within the organization. So those three components -- the venture builder, the entrepreneurship program and the data platform -- are really ultimately trying to come together to really transform our business through digital innovation. Bardia NabetAssociate director of digital strategy and business development at Cedars-Sinai "[We want to] help establish innovation as a muscle in each organizational unit or department," Nabet said. "The same way that performance improvement is core to everything that every team does here at Cedar-Sinai." The program will operate like a "mini-MBA," he added, teaching clinicians and administrative staff to identify, validate and develop innovation opportunities that will help feed the venture builder model. The data platform component will focus on building a data infrastructure to support the life cycle of a company. Data is critical to every step in the digital health development process, Nabet emphasized. For instance, when identifying the market opportunity for any solution, it is essential to understand the patients impacted by the issue the solution aims to address. In the development phase, data is necessary to build the software models and algorithms that underpin the technology. Then, in the validation and deployment phase, developers need safe sandbox environments and access to synthetic data. And finally, the refinement of the solution requires additional training data and validation support. "So those three components -- the venture builder, the entrepreneurship program and the data platform -- are really ultimately trying to come together to really transform our business through digital innovation," Nabet said.

WHAT PROBLEMS WILL THE PLATFORM AIM TO FIX? The health system has singled out four areas, the first of which is specialty care access and extension. Nabet explained that this area could benefit from virtual-first tools that can cut wait times and expand convenient access to patients outside healthcare facilities. Personalized medicine is the second key area. Combining data from various sources, such as genomics and wearables, could help enhance diagnostics and decision aids to personalize and individualize care. It's about establishing an "N-of-one experience" for patients, Nabet explained. The third area is hospital workflow intelligence. According to Nabet, integrating tools like AI-driven copilots into EMRs that can automate documentation can help support patient throughput in inpatient units. These types of tools could cut administrative burdens and free up clinicians to focus on patient care. Finally, the Digital Innovation Platform will focus on solutions that can boost patient-provider-payer coordination. "So, thinking about how we remove that friction and billing authorizations and [improve] that cross-stakeholder communication that is really challenging at times, and [how it] can be ultimately a better experience to enable that care delivery," said Nabet. Nabet shared that the organization sought perspectives from market leaders, health system clinicians and administrators to determine the new initiative's focus areas.