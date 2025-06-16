New Amazon Health Services structure unveiled

In its latest effort to solidify its healthcare ambitions, Amazon is restructuring its healthcare business into six new units, the tech giant confirmed in an email to Virtual Healthcare.

The new Amazon Health Services (AHS) units are:

One Medical Clinical Care Delivery will work with One Medical Clinical Operations and Performance to grow the primary care provider's systems and services. Andrew Diamond, MD, PhD, One Medical's chief medical officer since 2020, will lead the unit.

One Medical Clinical Operations and Performance will focus on unifying care delivery models, managing income and costs and leading the clinical operations and revenue cycle management teams. Suzanne Hansen, head of One Medical Seniors strategy and performance and chief Medicare program officer for One Medical since 2022, will lead the unit.

AHS Strategic Growth and Network Development will steer the development of new pathways and third-party services, One Medical's geographic expansion, as well as the enterprise business, health system partnerships, payer contracting, and real estate teams. Johnny Singerling, who has been the chief commercial officer of Amazon One Medical since January 2025, will head the unit.

AHS Store, Tech and Marketing will develop products and technology for One Medical and build technology infrastructure to streamline delivery and reduce costs. The unit now includes AHS' marketing efforts and development of the pay-per-visit (PPV) service. Prakash Bulusu, vice president of Amazon Health Tech since 2022, will head the unit.

AHS Compliance will focus on risk management, billing compliance and privacy. Kim Otte, who has served as chief compliance officer for Amazon Healthcare since 2022, will lead the unit.

AHS Pharmacy Services will encompass Amazon's online pharmacy. John Love, vice president of Amazon Pharmacy & Pillpack since 2022, will head the unit.

"We have made recent changes to simplify our structure, reduce layers, and elevate tenured leaders across six teams," said Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services, in the email. "These updates reflect a broader strategy to better deliver for patients and accelerate innovation across the business. We're excited about the continued momentum across Amazon Health Services, and remain deeply committed to our mission of making healthcare easier."

Additionally, Amazon announced that One Medical COO Ann Allen will move into a new role managing existing health system partner relationships and strategic alignment. The COO position will be backfilled.

This move comes a few months after Amazon One Medical CEO Trent Green departed two years into his tenure as head of the primary care organization.

CNBC reported several other Amazon leadership exits in recent months, including Vin Gupta, MD, chief medical officer of Amazon Pharmacy, who left in February, Aaron Martin, vice president of health care at Amazon, who departed in May and Sunita Mishra, MD, Amazon's chief medical officer, who also left in May.

The restructuring also follows a round of layoffs across One Medical and Amazon Pharmacy last year, several changes to Amazon's virtual care service and the shuttering of the Amazon-J.P. Morgan-Berkshire Hathaway joint venture.

Anuja Vaidya has covered the healthcare industry since 2012. She currently covers the virtual healthcare landscape, including telehealth, remote patient monitoring and digital therapeutics.