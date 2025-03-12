How employers can promote preventive healthcare for members

Preventive care access may be where health and well-being start for most patients, but for employers, enabling access to preventive screenings and services is complex.

"There's not a silver bullet to preventive screening," according to Louise Short, M.D., the national clinical leader at Brown & Brown, an employee benefits consulting firm. "Instead, there are a bunch of silver BBs."

Supporting preventive care access has been a key goal across the healthcare continuum, but even more so since the pandemic. COVID-19 pushed healthcare leaders to pause non-emergency in-person care, including preventive screenings and services, leading to a significant dip in access.

According to one estimate, preventive care access went down by 80% between March and April of 2020, during the pandemic's strictest in-person care regulations.

Although healthcare organizations have had a few years to rebound from those dips, the industry is still laser-focused on prevention. Nationwide, screening rates are below 90% for breast (78.2%), cervical (82.9%) and colorectal (72.3%) cancers. At federally qualified health centers, those figures are even lower.

This is amid a backdrop of rising cancer rates, especially among younger populations. According to a World Health Organization analysis, cancer rates are expected to surge by 2050.

Preventive screenings, which also include screenings for chronic diseases that strain the healthcare cost curve, are essential to catching these diagnoses early and making sure people can get on the road to recovery quickly.

This responsibility is shared across the healthcare continuum. In addition to working toward a healthier populace, physician organizations and payers alike know that a patient who accesses preventive care is less costly.

There's a business case to be made for employers, too, who are among the most common providers of health insurance coverage in the nation.

Employers have a stake in preventive care access Of course, a primary goal of preventive care is to promote overall health and well-being, but preventive care access is also key to employers' bottom lines, Short explained. "Prevention is the way to improve health in our society and to decrease the medical costs that are on employers," she noted. "We've traditionally focused on high-cost claimants and it's very important to identify people early who might end up being high-cost claimants and try and mitigate those costs." For employers, healthcare coverage is a balancing act of promoting employee health while keeping benefits costs low. Providing health insurance coverage that moves beyond the bare bones of the typical plan can be expensive, Short acknowledged, especially when companies contend with problems like high employee churn. If employees don't stay with the company in the long-term, any investments in preventive care might be for naught. "But there are a few pieces here in terms of the value proposition," Short argued. "One, there's just the ROI -- the nuts and bolts of early diagnosis, keeping people in the workplace, keeping people healthy and not having those downstream costs and consequences. "The other is this piece of the employer being an employer of choice," she continued. "It's competitive in today's market, so the employer caring about employees and that stickiness of 'people are going to stay with us if we take care of them' is a big piece of it." Employers looking to promote better preventive care access need to understand the leading barriers to care and then examine how their benefits packages can work to overcome those barriers. By connecting those dots for employees and helping them navigate the healthcare landscape, employers can start to fill in care gaps.

Fitting benefits to employee needs Employee care gaps start to open in large part because most folks face some type of barrier to care. For Short, the biggest barrier that comes to mind is cost. "It's really important for employers to provide screenings at no cost to members," she stressed. Indeed, concerns about out-of-pocket costs are a big deterrent for care, with nearly a quarter of Americans going without some form of necessary healthcare in 2022, according to a 2023 report from the Federal Reserve. In a separate survey, researchers from the Alliance for Women's Health and Prevention found that 45% of women go without primary and preventive care, with cost discouraging access for a quarter of them. Of course, the Affordable Care Act does mandate full coverage for preventive screenings, Short acknowledged, but it's the downstream costs that can dissuade patients from getting the initial screen in the first place. "An employer might provide a benefit for preventive screening for colonoscopy, but then if there's a polyp that's removed during that colonoscopy, which is a diagnostic procedure, then the employee will get billed for that," Short stated. "Then it's a preventive screening, but it's not for free anymore." Employers might consider extending or expanding their definition of "preventive" to also cover at least the first diagnostic test that might stem from that screening, Short recommended. While companies need to weigh the costs of such expansions, Short said early detection nearly always yields ROI, which she said makes a strong business case. But barriers persist beyond cost, she added, and in perhaps unexpected places. For example, Short explained that childcare can be a barrier to screening. If a parent cannot find someone to take care of their child during the screening or preventive service, they might decide to simply go without. Short said this presents another benefits opportunity, encouraging added PTO days for employees to get their preventive screenings or annual physicals. Companies should also look outside of their own policies, too. By assessing their health plan and vendor partnership packages, employers can suss out the services offered to their employee populations. "Employers need to understand what they're getting from their health plans and their vendors," Short added. "A lot of times, they don't know what kinds of programs they're even paying for and what they can leverage." It's incumbent upon employers to assess these benefits, promote them to employees and help employees navigate them. "The navigation piece is really important as well," Short stressed. There's a lot of opportunity in leveraging provider directories, especially ones tailored to the company's employees. Through partnerships with local healthcare providers, employers can streamline the appointment booking process to get employees connected to care. In-office clinic days, mobile screenings and at-home tests for employees who qualify are also key. Emerging digital tools, like ones that automate preventive care coordination, also hold potential, Short said. As companies begin to understand the benefits options available to them and their employees, they must close the loop using patient education.