ACA open enrollment for 2025: What you need to know

Each year, CMS tweaks its Affordable Care Act open enrollment strategy to streamline the consumer experience and improve access to care and coverage.

This year, CMS shared its approach to ACA open enrollment for the 2025 enrollment season and how any adjustments aim to benefit consumers. Open enrollment runs from Nov. 1, 2024 to Jan. 15, 2025, with the cut-off for full-year coverage on Dec.16 at 5 a.m. EST.

The agency is continuing many of the strategies that have worked in the past and returning to some previously successful approaches. Meanwhile, its focus continues to be reducing costs, increasing access to plans, and maintaining strong outreach.

Premium tax credits extend to DACA recipients Any health insurance entity, especially a marketplace designed to reduce the uninsured population, should aim to reduce healthcare costs for enrollees. A key way that CMS tries to achieve that goal in the ACA marketplace is through premium tax credits and cost-sharing reductions. In 2025, a new group of enrollees will benefit from these premium reductions: Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients. As of Nov. 1, 2024, DACA recipients will be eligible for premium tax credits as lawfully present individuals. Previously, DACA recipients' uncertain residency status precluded them from enrolling in ACA marketplace plans. Some long-standing policies continue to provide cost reductions in 2025 as well. Namely, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 will ensure better subsidies for consumers.

Marketplace plans continue to increase Since every enrollee faces different healthcare conditions and every health plan has a different strength, increasing the number of health plans on the ACA marketplace is a concrete goal each enrollment season. CMS shared that, during the 2025 ACA open enrollment season, nearly all (97%) HealthCare.gov consumers will have three or more payer options. From 2021 to 2025, the share of enrollees who have access to three or more issuers increased by 18%, although most of that growth happened prior to 2024. From 2024 to 2025, this stat saw only a 1% improvement. Nearly a third of all counties (32%) will have five or more insurers on their exchange. In states like Oregon and Nebraska, most counties had five or more plans available. Alaska was the only state in which most counties had only one insurer per county.