Commonwealth Fund: Medicare member experience varies by state

An individual's experience with their Medicare plan might depend on the state they live in, with a new Commonwealth Fund report outlining state-based disparities in access to care, clinical quality, costs and population health.

The "State Scorecard on Medicare Performance" report is the first of its kind, the Commonwealth Fund said, and is based on 2023-2025 data related to 31 health system performance metrics across access to care, quality of care, costs and affordability and population health.

Overall, the scorecard shows variable experiences across states, likely driven by the fragmented nature of the U.S. healthcare system.

"Medicare is a lifeline for millions of Americans, and for the first time this scorecard shows how people's experiences with the program vary widely depending on where they live," Gretchen Jacobson, vice president of Medicare, Expanding Coverage and Access at the Commonwealth Fund, said in a statement.

This is notable, considering Medicare covers about a fifth of all Americans, including most adults over age 65 and 10% of younger people with significant disabilities.

These beneficiaries see different quality of experiences depending on the state they live in, the report showed. The top-rated states across all performance metrics included Vermont, Utah, Minnesota, Rhode Island and Colorado, while the bottom performers included Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

"In some states, beneficiaries can see doctors quickly and afford their prescriptions; in others, they face higher costs, delays or red tape," Jacobson explained. "By learning from states where Medicare works best, policymakers and health leaders can strengthen the program for everyone."

Access to care In terms of healthcare access, the report revealed that different statewide infrastructure is driving disparities. Older adults on Medicare tend to have better healthcare access than younger adults, according to the report, with less than 5% of older beneficiaries saying they don't have a usual source of care compared to 21% of younger beneficiaries saying the same. There are also statewide variations, with older adults in Wyoming, Alaska and New Mexico being more likely to lack a usual source of care. Differences could stem from statewide infrastructure and workforce problems, the report noted. There are also disparities in experiences with prior authorizations, a practice payers like Medicare Advantage plans use for utilization management. However, critics state that prior authorizations can delay healthcare access for patients and create bureaucratic headaches for providers. Across the United States, 48% of Medicare Advantage plans require prior authorization for specialist visits or preventive care services. Prior authorizations were more common in Medicare Advantage plans in Washington, Virginia and the District of Columbia compared to South Dakota, North Dakota and Vermont.

Quality of care Statewide variations persist when looking at healthcare and clinical quality, as measured by potentially preventable hospital admissions. "Preventable hospitalizations can occur when people with chronic conditions experience acute exacerbations, often when the underlying disease is detected late or poorly managed," the report authors explained. "High rates of preventable hospitalizations often indicate opportunities for earlier disease detection and better care management, but they also can reflect local practice patterns and local health system capacity." Across the U.S., there were 26.4 preventable hospital admissions per 1,000 Medicare beneficiaries. However, in West Virginia, that figure was 35 preventable admissions per 1,000 beneficiaries, nearly double the rate in Idaho, where there were 14 preventable admissions per 1,000 beneficiaries.

Costs and affordability Notably, there are considerable disparities in cost and affordability, a result of variable healthcare service costs and Medicare Advantage design at the state level. All said, 3.8% of Medicare beneficiaries over age 65 have gone without care due to cost, compared with 15.1% of younger beneficiaries. But in a state-by-state breakdown, the researchers found steep differences. In Louisiana, 6% of older Medicare members have gone without care due to costs, while in Vermont, that figure is only 1.6%. There are also serious differences in prescription drug costs. In the U.S., the average percent of total Part D drug costs paid by beneficiaries shakes out to 7%. But in North Dakota, that figure is 12.8% and in D.C., that figure is 3%.

Population health Population health metrics likewise vary by state. For example, 62% of Medicare beneficiaries nationwide have three or more chronic conditions. But in a state like Alabama, that figure is 71%. In Wyoming, 45% of Medicare beneficiaries have three or more chronic conditions. Meanwhile, life expectancy remains abysmal, especially in the states where Medicare spending is the highest. In Mississippi and West Virginia, where Medicare spending per beneficiary ranges from $11,000 to around $13,000, life expectancy after age 65 is about 16 years. In Hawaii, where Medicare spending per beneficiary is the lowest in the nation, members can expect to live another 20 years after age 65. "Life expectancy has many contributing factors, including public health policies and socioeconomic conditions, as well as medical care," the report authors explained. But it's not just life expectancy and chronic disease burden that's unequally felt. Medicare beneficiaries in certain states feel health-related social factors more acutely than those in others. Notably, 40% of beneficiaries in New Mexico said they've experienced loneliness, a social determinant of health that can affect the health of seniors. In North Carolina, that figure is 28.7%.