How employers are rethinking benefits as healthcare costs soar

The data is clear: Employers are facing nearly double-digit healthcare cost growth next year.

This new reality is prompting them to rethink their benefits strategies and partnerships, according to a survey by the Business Group on Health.

The nonprofit organization representing large employers estimated 9.2% growth in employer healthcare costs in 2027 -- on par with a 9.5% projection from professional services firm Aon and slightly below an 11.1% estimate from WTW, both released earlier this week.

Up from a median 8.5% trend expected for 2026, researchers attributed higher costs to declining population health, expensive therapies, provider price growth and unintended policy consequences, such as high volume of disputes under the No Surprises Act.

It is unlikely to stop there, they added. Healthcare costs could increase by 76% over the ten-year period starting in 2018, representing double the rate of inflation for a comparable period.

With no relief in sight, employers are seeking to fundamentally reassess their health and well-being strategies, according to the survey.

A new way of providing health benefits Most employers (88%) are comfortable disrupting their current benefit strategy to improve the quality of care and/or lower costs. Another three-quarters also said they would pursue changes as long as employee choice is not significantly reduced. As such, 92% of employers said they will implement at least one value-based strategy next year, with centers of excellence being the dominant approach right now. Eighty-two percent of employers said they already have a COE in place, while another 12% said they are adding one in 2027 or considering one over the next three years. A third of employers will also have a value-based clinical solution in place by 2027, the survey found. Another 31% said they will have a high-performance network by next year. In the longer term, about 36% of employers said they are considering an outcome-based pricing strategy for 2028 or 2029. A third of respondents also said they are looking at advanced primary care. But that's not all. The survey also found that 39% of businesses are exploring alternative health plans over the next three years, such as individual coverage health reimbursement arrangements in which employees receive funds to find their own coverage. Researchers said a small number -- 12% -- plan to actually implement a more transformative option like an ICHRA. However, employers are keeping these alternative approaches in their back pockets to better understand their options as costs continue to rise. Moreover, 61% of employers are adding or considering a transparency pharmacy benefit manager program or a new-generation PBM, which are generally more tech-enabled and fiduciarily accountable to deliver more transparent pricing. These strategies provide greater visibility into pharmacy spending, which employers want as their workers increasingly use high-cost specialty drugs, breakthrough cell and gene therapies and weight management medications. Few employers currently cover GLP-1s for weight management. However, those who do cover them intend to tighten their rules around coverage, even directing workers to direct-to-consumer methods.