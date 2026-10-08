Medical coding, GLP-1s push BCBSMA spending up 12%

Healthcare spending has accelerated since the COVID-19 pandemic for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, increasing to nearly 12% by mid-2025, according to a study in Health Affairs.

The Boston-based insurer covers about 40% of commercial membership in Massachusetts, representing 2 million medical coverage enrollees and 1.4 million prescription drug enrollees.

BCBSMA faced relatively stable spending growth before the pandemic. However, the latest study, written in partnership with researchers from Harvard University, shows larger recent surges in expenditures by mid-2022, culminating in 11.8% growth in the 2025 fiscal year.

Greater medical spending accounted for about two-thirds of cost growth last year, researchers reported, followed by prescription drug spending.

"The sudden rise in healthcare spending after COVID is putting enormous pressure on a system that was already struggling," stated study co-author Michael Guerriere, senior vice president and chief actuary at BCBSMA, in a press release. "When we dig deeper into the numbers, we can see a major shift in how money is being spent -- which tells us that both doctors and patients are behaving differently than before."

How patients, clinicians impacted BCBSMA's spending According to the study, the single largest driver of post-pandemic spending on BCBSMA's commercial members was a shift in "service mix," which can encompass changes in patient demographics, what medical services they received and where they go for care, as well as how providers bill for that care. Although the study did not specify in what ways utilization changed, it found that a surge in the number of medical services accounted for the majority of growth in the medical spending category. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, service mix had been keeping BCBSA's spending growth low, researchers explained. By FY 2025, that was no longer the case, they said. Utilization also notably increased much faster than prices, despite industry experts blaming prices as the greatest contributor to the U.S.' exorbitant healthcare costs. Medical coding and billing also came into play for the BCBSA. The study identified higher coding intensity across septicemia admissions, office visits and emergency department visits. However, researchers did not put figures on just how much these coding changes contributed to increased insurer spending. Still, this comes on the heels of a Blue Cross Blue Shield Association analysis, which found a $942 million increase in spending driven by AI-powered medical coding and billing solutions used by providers. These providers and the companies developing the technology push back against claims of widespread upcoding to maximize revenue -- and the study could not say with certainty that providers aren't merely documenting more and therefore earning more. However, Guerriere stated that changes in how providers use technology to document patient care are "a material driver of these rising costs" and warrant more research.