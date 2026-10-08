Health AI offers solid ROI, but threatens workforce cuts

Healthcare organizations are seeing strong returns on their AI investments, but this may spell trouble for healthcare workers as leaders plan workforce reductions.

A recent report from Bessemer Venture Partners and Bain & Company shows that 54% of healthcare executives report seeing material ROI within a year of implementing AI. But 79% said that generative AI use cases will drive workforce cost savings in the future.

The survey polled 226 healthcare executives across provider, payer and pharma segments. It is an update to last year's survey conducted by the companies, which polled 408 healthcare executives.

Where AI ROI impact will be most keenly felt AI is providing strong returns in healthcare faster than expected. Last year, healthcare executives said that it would take at least two years for AI to produce returns. But now, they are saying that the ROI is being realized in about one year. The ROI averages 3.5 times the original investment, exceeding expectations in about 40% of use cases. "That survey finding is consequential, as nearly every AI budget approved over the past two years was built on a payback assumption that turned out to be wrong by half," the report authors noted. "Organizations still modeling two-year paybacks are underinvesting against their own results." In some areas, AI ROI is even higher. The survey shows that in the provider revenue cycle arena, ROI is 4 times the initial investment, and 67% of respondents report using semi- or fully autonomous AI agents for revenue cycle management. Another 49% of respondents said they use semi- or fully autonomous AI agents for front-office operations. In contrast, only 4% said they are using these types of agents for clinical work. AI adoption for payer contracting management grew the most among providers, doubling from 19% of respondents using AI for contracting last year to 37% this year. AI use for prior authorization also grew from 32% to 46%. Payers are seeing the strongest ROI in claims management, with returns of 3.4 times the original investment. Member engagement is proving to be a popular area for running semi- or fully autonomous AI agents, with 62% of respondents saying they do so. AI utilization also grew significantly for provider credentialing and enrollment, from 35% of respondents using AI for this in 2025 to 56% in 2026. However, the strengthening of AI's ROI could be bad news for healthcare workers. Organizations across the provider, payer and pharma segments expect to cut an average of 8% to 13% of their workforce in the near future due to AI implementation. More than half of small (64%), mid-sized (52%) and large (64%) providers plan to reduce their workforce. These reductions are expected to be concentrated in the back office, with 73% of providers saying they plan to cut RCM and medical billing roles, followed by 49% citing cuts in clinical research roles. More mid-sized payers (69%) than small (46%) or large (36%) payers said they plan to cut jobs, with most aiming to cut workers involved in claims processing, management and operations (71%). About 68% also plan to cut member or customer service roles.