How can analytics help triage behavioral health risk?

Behavioral healthcare -- conceptualized by the American Medical Association as the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of conditions like mental health and substance use disorders, alongside physical symptoms of stress-related events and crises -- is a critical aspect of the U.S. healthcare system.

The National Institute of Mental Health estimates that more than one in five adults lived with a mental health condition in 2022, with higher prevalence observed among females and young adults. Mental health crises, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, have led to increased demand for behavioral healthcare services.

From 2011 to 2020, the total number of pediatric and young adult visits to the emergency department (ED) has been relatively stable, but mental health- and suicide-related visits have increased two- and five-fold, respectively.

Experts speaking to The American Journal of Managed Care in 2022 emphasized that these "avoidable ED visits" lead to increased healthcare spending and strained EDs, but explained that reducing these visits requires interventions aimed at closing behavioral healthcare access and quality gaps.

One approach to reducing mental healthcare access barriers involves supporting patient triage in non-emergency settings, such as primary care providers. But the complexity of behavioral health presents a challenge for health systems.

In a recent interview, Tammer Attallah, executive director of the behavioral health clinical program at Intermountain Health, detailed how the health system is using analytics to proactively identify and address behavioral health needs within its primary care population.

Triaging behavioral health risk Many of the behavioral health-related hurdles that healthcare organizations face are related to risk stratification. As defined by the National Association of Community Health Centers, risk stratification is "the process of assigning a risk status to patients, then using this information to direct care and improve overall health outcomes." The process is designed to help healthcare providers categorize patients based on care needs and complexity, enabling clinical teams to provide the right level of care services. Risk stratification also plays a key role in population health management and value-based care, as assigning risk categories can help with population-level care model development and individual-level care plan personalization. To conduct risk stratification, health systems often develop or adopt patient risk scores, but once a patient is assigned a score, engaging that patient effectively can prove difficult. "This is a national challenge -- how do we engage the consumer in care when they're ready to get care [and] when they're able to get care," Attallah explained. "That's one series of challenges that's consumer-facing, and then, what primary care providers have is relationships that are unique from other subspecialties in that they tend to have longer-lasting relationships." He indicated that because of this, integrating behavioral health risk stratification into primary care settings presents an opportunity to engage patients earlier. However, primary care providers, like other clinicians, often face constraints on their time. "They have high relationship, low time, and they are often ill-equipped to offer effective care -- not because they don't want to," Attallah said, noting that this creates a scenario in which primary care clinicians have the desire and unique position to help meet patients' behavioral health needs, but might lack the tools necessary. "So we need to enable providers to have, from the consumer and provider perspective, a way to have meaningful interactions -- [connecting] that patient to the appropriate type of service or care as opposed to just triaging for high risk," he stated. He further noted that processes for triaging high-risk patients already exist, but finding solutions that can stratify mild, moderate and high-risk populations effectively is a daunting task. "Two of our six top diagnoses are behavioral health diagnoses, so this issue is prevalent in terms of what primary care has in front of them," Attallah continued. "So we're trying to create a mechanism for [clinicians] to provide a very specific intervention that will then lead to a better outcome in terms of connecting [patients] to the appropriate support or service." He underscored that effectively connecting patients to these services is crucial, as patients directed to services that aren't the right fit for them are significantly more likely to disengage from care long term. To help primary care providers better connect their patients with behavioral health interventions, Intermountain Health is leveraging its wealth of data.

Piloting behavioral risk stratification tools To make use of its clinical data for behavioral health risk stratification, the health system is piloting NeuroFlow's Integrated Care solution. By capturing this data, the tool can help identify and triage risk within primary care workflows, enabling interventions like suicide prevention and crisis outreach. But Attallah emphasized that the success of an analytics-driven initiative in the context of behavioral health is largely dependent on how these tools are integrated to support provider and patient experience. "Primary care lives and dies by its ability to have efficient and effective workflows that work for providers," he said, explaining that the first phase of the pilot program is focused on implementing the Integrated Care tool in a way that works for both clinicians and patients. He noted that the complexities of behavioral healthcare -- such as the need for patients to undergo initial risk screenings and fill out pages of questionnaires and other documentation -- can lead to poor consumer experiences and patient discontinuation of care. On the provider side, workflow inefficiencies and other contributors to clinician burnout can negatively impact satisfaction. "Data can be amazing, but if the consumer experience and the provider experience is awful, it doesn't matter how good the technology is -- it doesn't get used," Attallah indicated. "So, this first phase is testing, how well does the tool integrate with our system? How seamless is it for consumers? How useful is it, and is it available within the EHR for our providers?" By focusing on patient and provider experience from the outset, he continued, the partnership is better equipped to effectively utilize the health system's integrated behavioral health data that's been collected over the past two decades. The fact of the matter is that behavioral health -- from a financial and a payment perspective -- is really under-resourced and underfunded, not just by the health system, but by payers. The whole ecosystem is not designed for sustainability. Tammer AttallahExecutive director of the behavioral health clinical program, Intermountain Health As an early adopter of integrated behavioral health approaches, Intermountain Health has a well-established, standardized workflow for screening and risk scoring. However, much of this was a pen-and-paper process, creating a wealth of potentially underutilized historical data. The second phase of the pilot aims to learn from that information, including insights into how historical and existing risk stratification, referral and clinical pathway approaches impacted the likelihood that patients would receive the appropriate level of care at the right time. "Our goal, in phase two -- once we can make sure that the systems are seamless in terms of the [consumer and provider] experience -- is to create the data inputs to help us collectively learn," Attallah stated. "We want to take the existing data that's in the record to better predict what patients' needs are, so that their inputs are minimal." Minimizing the number of questions posed to patients could have a significant positive impact on engagement, he underscored. Further, a seamless system that effectively helps providers parse relevant data enables them to better guide or escalate care. These components have the potential to bolster patient education -- including insights into which behavioral health interventions have benefited similar patients -- and strengthen the patient-provider relationship, both of which are key to high-quality behavioral healthcare delivery. "All too often, we're so focused on getting [patients] access to behavioral health that we're spending very little time on access to effective behavioral health, which are two different things," Attallah noted. "[Intermountain leadership] learned very, very quickly that we have to start with the patient, and in this case, the provider at the ground level, doing the work…. So, we plan to ensure that those workflows and designs are such that the consumer feels a seamless experience and the provider is not going to a separate system to gather this information."