Medical groups continue to diverge from CDC on fall vaccine schedule

Leading medical groups, including the American Academy of Family Physicians and American Academy of Pediatrics, are making waves with their recently updated fall immunization schedule, which includes vaccines for COVID-19 and the flu.

However, it's not because these groups have changed their recommendations. Rather, it's because government agencies, like the CDC, have changed theirs.

Now, the groups -- which joined the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Infectious Diseases Society of America to create the Vaccine Integrity Project -- diverge with government agencies, something they hadn't done until last year.

"As federal guidance evolves, the science behind vaccines remains strong," Sarah Nosal, M.D., AAFP president, said in a press release. "These recommendations are grounded in the latest evidence, informed by public health experts and shaped by what family physicians are seeing every day in their patients."

For the fall of 2026, the societies continue to recommend that all adults receive a COVID-19 vaccine, whether it is their first dose or an annual dose. The organizations also said kids aged 6-23 months should be vaccinated against COVID-19, and kids aged 2-18 years should follow a risk-based approach for a single-dose annual shot.

This is one of the key areas where the groups in the Vaccine Integrity Project diverge from the CDC. Some resources show the CDC issuing a universal recommendation for all adults to get their initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, the CDC has also published literature recommending that people aged 6 months to 64 years get vaccinated based on shared clinical decision-making.

The medical societies also recommended that all adults over age 75 get a one-time RSV vaccine, which aligns with CDC recommendations. The Vaccine Integrity Project groups and the CDC both also recommend adults aged 50-74 at increased risk for RSV get the vaccine.

However, the Vaccine Integrity Project groups further recommended adults and adolescents who are immunocompromised get the vaccine.

Finally, the medical societies and the CDC both issue universal flu vaccination for anyone six months and older. However, the Vaccine Integrity Project groups added that adults over age 65 should get an enhanced flu vaccine, such as a high-dose, adjuvanted or recombinant or mRNA shot when available. But older adults should not delay vaccination simply to get one of these enhanced vaccines, they said.